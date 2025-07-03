^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 3

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 7:10am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 3
In this Aug. 23, 2022 photo, students from Almario Elementary School, Pedro Guevarra Elementary School, and Jose Abad Santos High School in Manila brace for rain due to a weather disturbance.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:24 a.m.) — Several classes are suspended on Thursday, July 3, due to inclement weather.

Local government units announced the class suspensions as a low pressure area off Cagayan and the southwest monsoon or habagat continue to bring heavy rains.

Here’s a list of class suspensions for Thursday:

Metro Manila

  • Pasig City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, Early Childhood Care Development and Alternative Learning System (ALS), public and private
  • Valenzuela City –  online and in-person classes for preschool to Senior High School and face-to-face classes for college, public and private

Region II

  • Cagayan
    • Aparri – all levels, public and private
    • Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private
    • Gonzaga – preschool to senior high school and alternative learning system
    • Santo Niño – all levels, public and private

Region IV-A

  • Cavite province – all levels, public and private

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

