Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 3
July 3, 2025 | 7:10am
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:24 a.m.) — Several classes are suspended on Thursday, July 3, due to inclement weather.
Local government units announced the class suspensions as a low pressure area off Cagayan and the southwest monsoon or habagat continue to bring heavy rains.
Here’s a list of class suspensions for Thursday:
Metro Manila
- Pasig City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, Early Childhood Care Development and Alternative Learning System (ALS), public and private
- Valenzuela City – online and in-person classes for preschool to Senior High School and face-to-face classes for college, public and private
Region II
- Cagayan
- Aparri – all levels, public and private
- Camalaniugan – all levels, public and private
- Gonzaga – preschool to senior high school and alternative learning system
- Santo Niño – all levels, public and private
Region IV-A
- Cavite province – all levels, public and private
Please refresh this page for updates.
