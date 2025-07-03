^

Headlines

USS George Washington sails West Philippine Sea in show of U.S. commitment

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 9:30am
USS George Washington sails West Philippine Sea in show of U.S. commitment
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington as seen in a photo on June 20, 2025.
US Navy / Logan Ottinger

ABOARD THE USS GEORGE WASHINGTON — The United States Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington is conducting patrols in the West Philippine Sea — a show of presence that comes as Beijing steps up its own naval activity in the region.

Speaking to reporters aboard the vessel on Wednesday, July 2, Capt. Timothy Waits, commanding officer of the US warship, said its deployment to this part of the region is a "routine" and "typical" patrol that demonstrates the US' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“We share the values of open and free Indo-Pacific region. That's why we're out here,” Waits said. 

The presence of the US' Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the South China Sea comes after China, for the first time, sent its two operational aircraft carriers, Fujian and Shandong, to waters near Japan and the Philippine Sea last month. Japan says the move shows the expansion of Beijing’s military activities to distant areas. Both vessels have since returned to port, the People’s Liberation Army Navy said on Monday, June 30.

The timing of the US warship’s projection of power in the tense waterways may appear pointed. But a geopolitical analyst says its patrols in this area track with the US’ broader commitments to the Philippines and are not a form of short-term signaling. 

It is scheduled to make a port visit to Manila this week on an undisclosed date. This will be the carrier's first visit to Manila since resuming its forward deployment in the Pacific last year, with its last port call taking place in 2014.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier can reach speeds exceeding 30 knots and measures just over 1,000 feet in length.

“These kinds of deployments are planned in advance because of the logistical, financial, and diplomatic requirements needed for such an undertaking,” said Julio Amador, CEO of Amador Research Services, a geopolitical consultancy based in Manila. “You don’t deploy that carrier just to do some tit-for-tat.”

“Because of that, I think the Americans are sending the message that we are here, we stand by our ally, and we are not intimidated,” Amador said.

A member of the USS George Washington's crew manning the navigation bridge looks on, July 2, 2025.
Philstar.com / Cristina Chi
The view from the navigation bridge or pilot house of the USS George Washington shows a number of its aircraft aboard, July 2, 2025.
Philstar.com / Cristina Chi

Keeping region's sea lanes free 

Though Waits also stressed the patrol’s routine nature, he noted the US Navy’s stake in keeping sea lanes open — especially in a region where several nations, including the Philippines, rely heavily on maritime trade. 

“We know the importance of this theater for this region,” he said. “It’s a vast region (with) many nations. Most of them are coastline. The importance of the open and free sea lanes, just from a commercial aspect alone, is important to them. It’s important to us.”

The George Washington is accompanied by other vessels from its strike group. Waits declined to detail their actual composition on Wednesday but confirmed that other vessels in their group, the Carrier Strike Group 5, are operating nearby.

Two other US warships form the strike group: Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup.

“I believe this is part of the reassurance that the US wants to send to the Philippines, that as an ally, it has presence in our waters,” Amador said, “This should be seen as part of the whole alliance package in light of the close defense and diplomatic relations that both currently have.”

Members of the Philippine media look on as aircraft prepare to land aboard the USS George Washington, the United States' forward-deployed warship in the Pacific. Sailing west of Manila Bay on July 2, 2025, the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will be making a port call to Manila this week.
Philstar.com / Cristina Chi

Return to the region. The George Washington last year returned to port in Japan after undergoing nearly nine years of refit. It replaced the USS Ronald Reagan as the forward-deployed US carrier in the Pacific.

The aircraft carrier left its homeport on June 10 and, according to the US Navy, is currently on patrol in the Seventh Fleet's operating area, covering the western Pacific and Indian Oceans.  

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED STATES

US-PHILIPPINES RELATIONS

US-PHILIPPINES TIES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;No traps in Senate impeachment court&rsquo;

‘No traps in Senate impeachment court’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
No “trap” of any kind is being set by the Senate impeachment court, contrary to Akbayan party-list Rep. Chel Diokno’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Convening of VP Sara's impeach trial hinges on the House, says spox
play

Convening of VP Sara's impeach trial hinges on the House, says spox

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
The continuation of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial depends on the House of Representatives, impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Carpio explains how Sara Duterte&rsquo;s bank records can be disclosed in impeach trial

Carpio explains how Sara Duterte’s bank records can be disclosed in impeach trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
How can the prosecution get hold of Vice President Sara Duterte's “confidential” bank records? Retired Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP denies plans to revive PCGG

OVP denies plans to revive PCGG

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Office of the Vice President yesterday denied reports that Vice President Sara Duterte plans to revive the Presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad raises concern on South China Sea situation

Quad raises concern on South China Sea situation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Top diplomats from the “Quad” group of nations have expressed serious concern over the situation in the East and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OIC for civil defense named

OIC for civil defense named

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday announced the designation of Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV as officer-in-charge...
Headlines
fbtw
JV Ejercito files bill for P74 billion additional PhilHealth budget

JV Ejercito files bill for P74 billion additional PhilHealth budget

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Sen. JV Ejercito yesterday filed his top 10 priority measures, headlined by a proposed P74.4-billion supplemental budget for...
Headlines
fbtw
Child nutrition plays key role in Philippines literacy

Child nutrition plays key role in Philippines literacy

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Efforts to improve literacy in the Philippines are increasingly intertwined with broader campaigns addressing food security...
Headlines
fbtw

9 in 10 Pinoys have basic literacy – PSA

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Seven in 10 Filipinos aged 10 to 64 years are functionally literate while nine in 10 Filipinos aged five and above can read, write and perform basic mathematics, based on the 2024 Functional Literacy, Education and...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Pinoys fighting for Philippine rights can&rsquo;t be silenced

Palace: Pinoys fighting for Philippine rights can’t be silenced

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
China cannot silence Filipinos who are “pro-Philippines,” Malacañang said yesterday, after former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with