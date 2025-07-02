^

'There will be accountability': Palace says on missing sabungeros

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace said that those responsible for the disappearance of the sabungeros or cockfight enthusiasts will be held accountable following a thorough investigation.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said on Wednesday, July 2, that the Department of Justice is currently vetting four possible witnesses for the case. However, they are still reviewing if they could become state witnesses.  

“Ipagpatuloy po ang pag-iimbestiga, ng malalimang pag-iimbestiga para malaman kung sino ba talaga ang sangkot dito at mapanagot ang dapat mapanagot,” Castro said. 

(The investigation will continue, a deep investigation, so we will know who are involved, and there will be accountability.) 

The case of the missing sabungeros has captured the nation’s attention once more after a new witness surfaced. 

A certain “Totoy” claimed that he was one of the security guards to have kidnapped 10 sabungeros from the Manila Arena. He alleged that it was not just 34 who went missing, but more than 100 sabungeros. 

On top of the 100 disappearances, Totoy further alleged that there was a powerful ring of people behind the kidnappings. 

“Naniniwala po tayo sa integridad ng ating korte, at ito ay masusolusyunan na naaayon sa batas at naaayon sa rule of law,” Castro said. 

(We believe in the integrity of our courts, and this will have a solution in accordance with the rule of law.) 

