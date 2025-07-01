^

Supreme Court rolls out hybrid filing for select cases

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 5:45pm
Supreme Court rolls out hybrid filing for select cases
The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court began its transition to a hybrid digital filing system for several types of petitions and pleadings, requiring electronic filing in addition to traditional paper-based submission.

Starting Tuesday, July 1, the following pleadings must now be filed electronically via the Philippine Judiciary Platform (PJP) through the eCourt PH app, alongside physical copies:

  • Petitions for review on certiorari under Rule 45 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, with or without applications for temporary restraining orders (TRO), writs of preliminary injunction (WPI), or other provisional remedies
  • Review of judgments and final orders or resolutions of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Commission on Audit (COA) under Rule 64
  • Petitions for certiorari, prohibition, or mandamus under Rule 65, with or without applications for TROs, WPIs, or other provisional remedies
  • Petitions for contempt
  • Petitions for the issuance of prerogative writs, including habeas corpus, amparo, habeas data, kalikasan, and continuing mandamus
  • Quo warranto actions

To use the PJP system, lawyers must first register and create an account. All subsequent pleadings for existing cases with deadlines starting July 1 must also be submitted electronically via PJP.

Certain parties are exempt from digital filing. These include individuals not represented by counsel, amicus curiae, Shari’ah counselors-at-law who are not Philippine Bar members, and law student practitioners. They must continue to submit pleadings via personal delivery, registered mail, or accredited courier.

Full transition. The hybrid system is a transition toward full digitization. Beginning October 1, 2025, lawyers will be required to file and serve covered pleadings electronically through PJP. However, the service of initiatory pleadings will continue to follow the current Rules of Court.

