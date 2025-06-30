^

DOJ chief Remulla to apply for Ombudsman post

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 2:07pm
DOJ chief Remulla to apply for Ombudsman post
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla responds to senators’ questions regarding the Philippines’ residual obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC) following its withdrawal from the tribunal, during a public hearing on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed on Monday, June 30, that he intends to apply for the position of Ombudsman.

“I think I will have a lot to offer there,” Remulla told reporters in an ambush interview. He said he plans to submit his application to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on or before Friday, July 4.

Remulla is seeking to succeed Ombudsman Samuel Martires, who will retire on July 27, 2025. Martires was appointed in 2018 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Ombudsman serves a non-renewable seven-year term and is appointed by the President from a shortlist prepared by the JBC.

Possible conflict. As Justice secretary, Remulla is an ex officio member of the JBC, the body tasked with screening applicants for judicial and quasi-judicial posts. His position allows him to help select candidates for the shortlist unless he chooses to inhibit himself.

According to the Constitution, the secretary of Justice automatically sits on the council and participates in deliberations and voting.

Powers, limits. The Office of the Ombudsman is responsible for investigating and prosecuting public officials accused of wrongdoing, particularly graft and corruption.

Depending on the case, the Ombudsman may file charges before the Sandiganbayan or a Regional Trial Court.

The Ombudsman may only be removed through impeachment. The last impeachment process against an Ombudsman occurred in 2011, when the House of Representatives filed articles of impeachment against Merceditas Gutierrez for alleged betrayal of public trust. However, the trial did not proceed after Gutierrez resigned 10 days before Senate proceedings were set to begin.

