Female celebrity among â€˜alphaâ€™ members in missing sabungeros case â€” suspect

Female celebrity among ‘alpha’ members in missing sabungeros case — suspect

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 10:01am
Image shows a cockfight.
Pixabay / ToanNguyen

MANILA, Philippines — A well-known female movie personality is allegedly among the “alpha” members behind the disappearance of more than 100 sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts, one of the alleged suspects said.

The suspect, identified only as “Totoy,” told a television network that the celebrity is among 30 individuals he has named in his affidavit, which he plans to submit to authorities.

He said the actress was not just loosely connected but part of the group’s “alpha team” or inner circle.

"May isang babaeng celebrity, 'di ko naman pangalanan at alam na nila 'yan. Kasama siya sa alpha member. Ibig sabihin kasama siya sa grupo," Totoy said in a report aired on "24 Oras" Thursday, June 26.

(There is a female celebrity. I won’t name her but they already know who she is. She’s part of the alpha members, meaning she’s part of the group.)

"Isa rin siya 'pag nagmeeting-meeting andu'n siya. Isa rin siya na susi kung sakali. Siya ang mas marami din alam," he added.

(She was also there during the meetings. She could be a key if ever. She’s the one who knows the most.)

Totoy declined to publicly name the actress but said that she should face charges, together with more than 30 civilians and police officers already linked to the case. 

He added that his affidavit is ready for submission once supporting evidence and corroborating witnesses are secured.

Authorities earlier said the disappearances may be linked to allegations of cheating during cockfighting events. One of the alleged methods of cheating is fight-fixing or "panyonyope," where a cockfighter intentionally makes their rooster lose the match.

The high-profile sabungeros case has drawn public attention since multiple cockfight enthusiasts were reported missing between April 2021 and January 2022.

A man who introduced himself as a former security guard at the Manila Arena had claimed the victims were strangled with wire and dumped in Taal Lake. — with a report from Emmanuel Tupas

