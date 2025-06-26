P6.798 trillion budget proposed for 2026

Google Street View image shows the exterior of the Department of Budget and Management central office in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) has proposed a P6.793 trillion budget for 2026.

In a press conference on Thursday, June 26, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman announced that the economic team is recommending this budget allocation.

This marks a 7.4% increase from the 2025 budget of P6.326 trillion. Pangandaman said that the budget for 2026 will focus more on human capital development by investing in education, healthcare and upskilling workers.

“Complementing these are continued investments in infrastructure and digital transformation, still aligned with the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028. By building a strong, capable, and future-ready workforce, the budget aims to unlock the country’s full potential and achieve the vision of a thriving Bagong Pilipinas,” Pangandaman said.

The DBCC is set to submit the budget proposal to Congress on July 15.

Pangandaman has yet to disclose the specifics of the budget.

The 2025 budget saw heavy controversy in its final form, including the decision to give zero subsidy to PhilHealth. While this was not a decision of the Department of Budget and Management, the executive branch would defend this decision from Congress.

The Office of the Vice President, Department of Education, Department of Transportation, and several other agencies faced budget cuts in the proposed budget for 2025.