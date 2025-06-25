^

Pope Leo XIV names ex-DepEd chief Luistro to Vatican dicastery

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 9:27am
Former Education Secretary Armin Luistro with Pope Leo XIV in Vatican on May 15, 2025, during the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of St. John Baptist de La Salle as the patron of Christian teachers.
MANILA, Philippines — Former education secretary Armin Luistro has been appointed, along with other bishops and clergy, to a Vatican dicastery.

According to a bulletin from the Vatican press office on Wednesday, June 25 (Manila time), Pope Leo XIV named Luistro as a member of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

“The Holy Father has appointed the following as members of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life:...the Reverend Brother Armin Altamirano Luistro, superior general of the Brothers of the Christian Schools,” the Vatican press office’s bulletin read. 

Luistro is the first Asian to serve as superior general of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools, popularly known as the De La Salle Brothers. The De La Salle Brothers operate several educational institutions across the Philippines, including De La Salle University.

He served as education secretary under the late former president Benigno Aquino III, whose fourth death anniversary was commemorated on June 24.

Luistro was appointed to the post in 2010. He is the second La Sallian brother to lead the country’s education agency, following Andre Gonzales, who served as education chief when it was still known as the Department of Education, Culture and Sports.

