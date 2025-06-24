^

Headlines

Duterte’s defense: Sara's 3 arguments in responding to the impeachment case

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 6:15pm
Duterteâ€™s defense: Sara's 3 arguments in responding to the impeachment case
A man cycles past a mural calling for the conviction of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 3, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has formally responded to the Senate impeachment court’s summons, submitting an answer ad cautelam—a legal maneuver indicating that she is replying with caution while reserving the right to question the proceeding’s legality.

Here are the main points of her defense team.

---

Claim No. 1: That the House violated constitutional one-year ban

At the center of Duterte’s defense is her assertion that the House of Representatives violated the 1987 Constitution’s one-year bar on initiating multiple impeachment cases against the same official.

“No impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year,” the Constitution states.

In her filing, Duterte pointed out that before the fourth and final complaint reached the Senate, three previous complaints had already been filed and endorsed by Akbayan Partylist Rep. Percival Cendaña, the Makabayan bloc lawmakers, and Reps. Gabriel Bordado Jr. and Lex Colada.

“The 19th [House of Representatives] deliberately withheld the referral of the First 3 Impeachment Complaints to circumvent the One-Year Bar Rule and its own set of Rules on impeachment proceedings,” Duterte argued. The House rules require the Secretary General to immediately refer any verified impeachment complaint to the Speaker and have it included in the Order of Business within 10 session days.

Her camp cited an ABS-CBN interview with House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, who seemingly admitted that he was asked not to refer the first three complaints to the Speaker, anticipating that a fourth would follow. Velasco explained in the same interview that the intent was to transmit all complaints together.

Duterte's camp labeled this delay as intentional, accusing the House of failing to follow its own procedure. Ironically, they pointed out that Duterte herself would later benefit from the Senate’s similarly loose interpretation of the term “forthwith.”

However, legal experts argue that the one-year bar may not apply in Duterte’s case since the first three complaints never formally “proceeded” in the first place. The Office of the Solicitor General had defended the House by saying there is no express constitutional deadline for when a verified complaint must be referred to the Speaker, according to a Rappler report.

---

Claim No. 2: That there are no 'ultimate facts' stated in complaint

Duterte also claimed that the impeachment complaint lacked a “statement of ultimate facts,” claiming the House failed to sufficiently substantiate its charges.

“Matters that are required and expected to be sufficiently included in a complaint... exclude those that are mere legal conclusions, inferences, evidentiary facts, or even unwarranted deductions,” her defense said.

Among the grounds cited in the complaint was an allegation that Duterte committed a high crime by threatening to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez killed. Duterte’s camp dismissed this, saying “allegations do not make out an offense,” calling the prosecution's allegation “misleading and self-serving.”

Duterte’s camp said there was no proof of such contracts to kill. 

She also addressed the P125 million in confidential funds allegedly spent over 11 days. “Neither the law nor the Joint Circular prescribed any specific time limitation on the utilization of confidential funds,” the filing read. Moreover, she argued, there is no final ruling declaring the disbursement illegal.

Other accusations, including Duterte’s alleged role in extrajudicial killings and distribution of gifts, were also rejected by her camp as unsupported by evidence. The lack of “ultimate facts,” they concluded, meant there was nothing to answer for.

RELATED: The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

---

Claim No. 3: Impeachment lapses with end of 19th Congress

Duterte’s filing further argued that her impeachment trial cannot cross over to the 20th Congress. Citing the end of the 19th Congress in June, her camp said all pending matters—including her impeachment—should be considered terminated.

“The Senate is not a continuing body,” her defense read. Duterte’s camp maintained that pending trials do not automatically carry over. 

Legal experts and lawmakers, however, have countered this, arguing that the Senate’s function as an impeachment court differs from its legislative role. Courts, they pointed out, turn over pending cases even when judges change.

---

Did the Senate indirectly aid Duterte’s case?

Duterte's defense explicitly invoked the Senate’s own recent decision to return the articles of impeachment to the House of Representatives as part of her defense. She argued that there is no basis for the issuance of a summons if the Senate no longer has the charges.

“Considering that the Articles of Impeachment were referred back to the HOR, there should be no reason for the issuance of Summons to compel the Vice President to answer the charges contained therein,” her response stated. “Thus, the Vice President cannot be compelled to answer allegations in Articles of Impeachment that had been ordered returned to its source.” — with reports from Dominique Nicole Flores

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Malacañang has declared public holidays on several days in June and July.
Headlines
fbtw
Australia eyed for Duterte&rsquo;s interim release

Australia eyed for Duterte’s interim release

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Australia is on the list of countries being considered for the interim release of detained former president Rodrigo Dute...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial
play

Chiz takes oath, setting in motion impeach trial

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 days ago
After hours of plenary debate, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath last night as presiding officer of the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
VP answers summons: Complaint a scrap of paper

VP answers summons: Complaint a scrap of paper

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Beating the deadline, the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte submitted late yesterday afternoon her response to the...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara Duterte responds to impeachment trial summons

VP Sara Duterte responds to impeachment trial summons

1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte responded Monday to her Senate impeachment trial summons hours before the deadline, demanding...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US, S. Korea, New Zealand decry China's water cannon attack on BFAR mission

US, S. Korea, New Zealand decry China's water cannon attack on BFAR mission

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The U.S., South Korea, and New Zealand have condemned the China Coast Guard’s use of a water cannon on a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos seeking to leave Israel rise to 311 after US strikes on Iran

Filipinos seeking to leave Israel rise to 311 after US strikes on Iran

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The increase in the number of Filipinos seeking to leave comes as both Iran and Israel enter their second week of exchanging...
Headlines
fbtw
6.3-magnitude quake rocks waters off Davao Oriental; aftershocks expected

6.3-magnitude quake rocks waters off Davao Oriental; aftershocks expected

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Davao Oriental's waters at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, Phivolcs said.
Headlines
fbtw
Repatriation of 31 OFWs from the Middle East delayed due to Qatari airspace closure

Repatriation of 31 OFWs from the Middle East delayed due to Qatari airspace closure

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
A total of 31 repatriated overseas Filipino workers who were on their way home are currently stuck in Qatar after the country...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA has &lsquo;medium chance&rsquo; of becoming tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA has ‘medium chance’ of becoming tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The low pressure area currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a medium chance of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with