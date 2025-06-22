^

Headlines

More complaints filed vs abusive online lending apps — PAOCC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 3:34pm
More complaints filed vs abusive online lending apps â€” PAOCC
A complainant against an abusive online lending app speaking to an officer from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.
Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission / Released

MANILA, Philippines — More victims of abusive online lending apps (OLA) have filed their complaints before the authorities, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said. 

According to the PAOCC, 86 new victims filed their complaints on Saturday, June 21, bringing the total number of formal complaints filed with the agency to 150.

“This wave of new complaints is a clear sign that more Filipinos are choosing to assert their rights and fight back against abuse. We are currently handling approximately 150 formal complaints, and we expect this number to increase as more victims come forward,” PAOCC Chief Gilberto Cruz said in a statement. 

“These abusive practices must end, and we are committed to holding perpetrators accountable,” he added. 

PAOCC also pointed out that the illegal methods used by OLAs—such as public shaming, doxing, coercive messaging and outright threats—constitute clear violations of data privacy laws, lending regulations and fundamental human dignity.

On June 16, PAOCC, along with the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Telecommunications Commission, launched the government campaign against abusive OLA.

The crackdown has already resulted in the banning of 27 OLA administrators and 89 online scam loan pages on February 25, according to the PAOCC.

