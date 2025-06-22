Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

Malacañan Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared public holidays on several days in June and July.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed 13 proclamations declaring public holidays in various parts of the country to mark local festivals and founding anniversaries in their respective communities.

The following are the public holidays declared in June:

June 25: Founding anniversary of Sabangan, Mountain Province (special non-working holiday)

June 25: Founding anniversary of Calanasan, Apayao (special non-working holiday)

Meanwhile, the following are the other special non-working holidays declared in July:

July 1

Pangantucan, Bukidnon: 63rd founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

Maramag, Bukidnon: 69th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

San Carlos City, Negros Occidental: 65th charter anniversary (special non-working holiday)

Kibawe, Bukidnon: 69th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

Dipolog City: 112th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

July 15

Mauban, Quezon: Araw ng Mauban (special non-working holiday)

Cordillera Administrative Region: 38th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

July 18

Digos City, Davao del Sur: Padigosan Festival (special non-working holiday)

July 21

Mabalacat, Pampanga: 13th cityhood anniversary (special non-working holiday)

Municipality of Maria Aurora, Aurora: 76th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

July 25