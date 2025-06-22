Palace announces additional holidays in June, July
June 22, 2025 | 12:27pm
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared public holidays on several days in June and July.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed 13 proclamations declaring public holidays in various parts of the country to mark local festivals and founding anniversaries in their respective communities.
The following are the public holidays declared in June:
- June 25: Founding anniversary of Sabangan, Mountain Province (special non-working holiday)
- June 25: Founding anniversary of Calanasan, Apayao (special non-working holiday)
Meanwhile, the following are the other special non-working holidays declared in July:
July 1
- Pangantucan, Bukidnon: 63rd founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
- Maramag, Bukidnon: 69th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
- San Carlos City, Negros Occidental: 65th charter anniversary (special non-working holiday)
- Kibawe, Bukidnon: 69th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
- Dipolog City: 112th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
July 15
- Mauban, Quezon: Araw ng Mauban (special non-working holiday)
- Cordillera Administrative Region: 38th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
July 18
- Digos City, Davao del Sur: Padigosan Festival (special non-working holiday)
July 21
- Mabalacat, Pampanga: 13th cityhood anniversary (special non-working holiday)
- Municipality of Maria Aurora, Aurora: 76th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
July 25
- Tanjay City, Negros Oriental: Sinulog sa Tanjay (special non-working holiday)
