^

Headlines

Palace announces additional holidays in June, July

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 12:27pm
Palace announces additional holidays in June, July
Malacañan Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.
Gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared public holidays on several days in June and July.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed 13 proclamations declaring public holidays in various parts of the country to mark local festivals and founding anniversaries in their respective communities.

The following are the public holidays declared in June:

  • June 25: Founding anniversary of Sabangan, Mountain Province (special non-working holiday)
  • June 25: Founding anniversary of Calanasan, Apayao (special non-working holiday)

Meanwhile, the following are the other special non-working holidays declared in July:

July 1

  • Pangantucan, Bukidnon: 63rd founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
  • Maramag, Bukidnon: 69th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
  • San Carlos City, Negros Occidental: 65th charter anniversary (special non-working holiday)
  • Kibawe, Bukidnon: 69th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)
  • Dipolog City: 112th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

July 15

  • Mauban, Quezon: Araw ng Mauban (special non-working holiday)
  • Cordillera Administrative Region: 38th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

July 18

  • Digos City, Davao del Sur: Padigosan Festival (special non-working holiday)

July 21

  • Mabalacat, Pampanga: 13th cityhood anniversary (special non-working holiday)
  • Municipality of Maria Aurora, Aurora: 76th founding anniversary (special non-working holiday)

July 25

  • Tanjay City, Negros Oriental: Sinulog sa Tanjay (special non-working holiday)

HOLIDAY

MARCOS

PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SPECIAL NON-WORKING HOLIDAY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara trip to Australia spawns concern from Filipino rights defenders there

Sara trip to Australia spawns concern from Filipino rights defenders there

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
For a group of Filipino rights defenders in Australia, the vice president's arrival in the country — including her...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara tried to stop Duterte turnover to ICC&rsquo;

‘VP Sara tried to stop Duterte turnover to ICC’

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte attempted to stop the turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: I have no role in Sara trial

Marcos: I have no role in Sara trial

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
While some think the Chief Executive can have a say on the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte despite separation...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace on VP Sara&rsquo;s SONA absence: It&rsquo;s her choice

Palace on VP Sara’s SONA absence: It’s her choice

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Malacañang yesterday shrugged off Vice President Sara Duterte’s decision to skip President Marcos’ fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman probes VP Sara&rsquo;s confidential funds

Ombudsman probes VP Sara’s confidential funds

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has started its preliminary investigation on the alleged confidential funds misuse of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines - Japan-US coast guards simulate crisis amid China threat

Philippines - Japan-US coast guards simulate crisis amid China threat

14 hours ago
Helicopters buzzed in the shadow of a smoldering volcano and boats rescued dummies from the sea last week in a show of maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
International drug cartel behind shabu seized off Zambales

International drug cartel behind shabu seized off Zambales

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
International drug cartel Sam Gor is responsible for the 1.5 tons of shabu valued at P10.2 billion seized by the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DA needs bigger budget &ndash; farmer&rsquo;s group

DA needs bigger budget – farmer’s group

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture needs a bigger budget to be able to help those in the industry recover from issues affecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants tangible changes for Pinoys

Marcos wants tangible changes for Pinoys

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to leave “significant” and “tangible” changes in the lives of Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with