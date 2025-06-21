Philippines eyes better typhoon tracking, agri planning via Japan space tech

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency executives in Osaka, Japan as part of his four-day working visit from June 19 to 22.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) will work with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to use space technology in improving disaster response, agricultural planning and community safety across the country.

“Katuwang natin ang Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) at ang sarili nating Philippine Space Agency (PhilSa) para magamit ang space technology sa pagprotekta at pagpapaganda ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” Marcos said in a Facebook post on Saturday,

(We are working with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and our very own Philippine Space Agency to harness space technology in protecting and improving the lives of every Filipino.)

“Sa tulong ng mas makabagong satellites, mas mabilis nating matutukoy ang bagyo at makakatugon sa sakuna, matutulungan ang mga magsasaka sa mas maayos na pagpaplano, at mas mapapanatiling ligtas ang ating mga komunidad,” he added.

(With the help of more advanced satellites, we can detect typhoons more quickly and respond to disasters faster, assist farmers in better planning and keep our communities safer.)

The president made the remarks after meeting with JAXA executives in Osaka, Japan as part of his four-day working visit from June 19 to 22.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said JAXA has long served as a key partner of the Philippines in developing space science and technology, particularly through collaborations with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Among the results of this partnership are the successful launches of the country’s first microsatellites, DIWATA-1 and DIWATA-2, as well as nanosatellites such as MAYA-1 and MAYA-2, including the first university-built nanosatellites in the Philippines.

Established in 2003, JAXA is Japan’s national space agency in charge of research, development and the use of space and aeronautics.

It became a national research and development agency in 2015 and continues to promote international cooperation and partnerships with academic and private institutions in the field of aerospace innovation.