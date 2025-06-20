House spox: No impeachment refiling vs Sara Duterte in sight for 20th Congress

MANILA, Philippines — House spokesperson Princess Abante dismissed rumors that members of the 20th House of Representatives have plans to refile the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

She said she has not heard of any plans from House members.

Her statement came after Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS), senator-elect and expected senator-judge in Duterte’s impeachment trial, told reporters he had heard “discussions” among House members about possibly refiling the complaint in the 20th Congress.

“San kaya niya narinig? Kasi ako, nandirito rin ako pero wala akong naririnig,” Abante said at a press conference on Friday, June 20.

(Where could he have heard that? Because I’m here too, but I haven’t heard anything.)

House prosecutor Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (Bukidnon, 2nd District) also said he “never heard of such a plan.”

"There has been no discussion about any plan to refile the impeachment complaint," he told reporters in a message.

Since the lower chamber had just certified the impeachment complaint as constitutional, Flores said there is “no reason to think about filing it again.”

Senate already has jurisdiction

To refile the impeachment complaint is like saying impeachment proceedings also lapse with each Congress. However, the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, has already acquired jurisdiction over Duterte’s impeachment case when it convened and issued a writ of summons to the vice president.

This point was raised by Rep. Gerville “JinkyBitrics” Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District) during the prosecution panel’s June 11 press briefing, where she expressed optimism that the impeachment court will proceed with the trial in the 20th Congress.

Abante explained that after the House transmitted the articles of impeachment, it is now simply waiting for the Senate to “act on its duty to proceed with the impeachment trial.”

She added that the House is currently focused on preparing the prosecution panel for the proceedings.

Meanwhile, House prosecution spokesperson Antonio Bucoy said the panel will be submitting its pleadings to the impeachment court, including the motion for clarification on the Senate’s order.

Only speculation

In a Friday media interview, Tulfo said all he heard was speculation from some of his friends in the lower chamber.

Asked who floated the idea, he said it was not a House leader and just a fellow congressman who congratulated him on winning the Senate race.

“No, hindi naman sila part ng prosecution. ‘Di rin sila part ng leadership,” Tulfo said. (No, they’re not part of the prosecution. They’re also not part of the leadership.)

He also mentioned that the House leadership has not made any official statement on the possible refiling of the articles of impeachment.

If there’s any decision to do so, he said that House Speaker Martin Romualdez would first consult with other House leaders and political party leaders.

“Kasi si Speaker, galing ako sa Congress, he will always consult the House leadership and the party leaders before he makes a decision. Kasi it’s an, ika nga, effort ng collegial body,” Tulfo said.

(Because the Speaker, coming from Congress, will always consult the House leadership and party leaders before making a decision. Because, as they say, it’s an effort of a collegial body.)

Call for a ceasefire

The senator-elect said he plans to speak with the House leadership in the coming days to call for a “ceasefire” between the prosecution panel and the impeachment court, which appear to be blaming each other for delays in the impeachment process.

“I’ll talk to the House leadership siguro today or tomorrow to [call for a] ceasefire nalang muna siguro kasi nag-aaway. Medyo hindi rin maganda tignan. Nagbabangayan ‘yung dalawang grupo, nagsisisihan,” Tulfo said.

(I’ll talk to the House leadership maybe today or tomorrow to call for a ceasefire, since there’s infighting. It doesn’t look good. The two groups are clashing and blaming each other.)

The incumbent congressman did not join the 215 House members who backed the impeachment, explaining during the campaign that he needs to stay impartial as a possible senator-judge.

Tulfo, however, believes that Duterte’s impeachment should proceed to lay out the evidence, hear the defense and assure the public that due process is being followed.