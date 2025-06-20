^

Marcos defends NCAP: It deters corruption, instills road discipline

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 1:15pm
Marcos defends NCAP: It deters corruption, instills road discipline
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel monitor possible traffic violations by motorists through their CCTVs at the MMDA Command Center in Pasig City during the first day of re-implementation of the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) on Monday, May 26, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended the No Contact Apprehension Program (NCAP), saying it helps reduce corruption and encourages discipline on the road.

In his latest podcast released Friday, June 20, Marcos was asked about the controversial program, which has drawn both praise and criticism. While commuter groups have supported NCAP for improving road safety, some motorists argue the system has turned into a revenue-generating tool for government.

“Ang layunin niyan is yung masundan ng rules of the road. Hindi tayo kung ano-ano yung ginagawa natin, and then bawas yan sa korapsyon,” Marcos said.

(The objective here is for the rules of the road to be followed. We don’t just do whatever we want, and it also lessens corruption.)

‘Straight to the system’

Addressing concerns that NCAP could be abused to extract money from motorists, Marcos said the system is designed to do the opposite by eliminating opportunities for bribery.

He noted that under the traditional method, drivers could often get away with a warning or resort to paying off traffic enforcers to avoid penalties.

“It will be based solely kung ano yung nasa picture. Bayad siya ng multa, hindi binibigay siya kahit na anong tao. It's straight to the system,” he said.

(It will be based solely on what’s in the picture. You pay the fine, it is not given to any person. It’s straight to the system.)

Updates on transport infrastructure

In the same podcast, Marcos also spoke about his administration’s infrastructure push midway through his term. He cited major rehabilitation efforts on vital transport links, including EDSA and the San Juanico Bridge.

While the EDSA rehabilitation has been temporarily paused, he said the San Juanico Bridge upgrade is proceeding due to the structure’s years of neglect.

Only private vehicles are currently allowed to cross the bridge as the rehabilitation is ongoing.  Marcos said vehicles weighing up to 12 tons should be able to pass by yearend.

A ferry system has been arranged to accommodate heavier trucks, he added.

