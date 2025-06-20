Train fare discount for students raised to 50%

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The student discount for the metro’s major railways was increased to 50% from the standard 20%, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Friday, June 20.

Starting June 20 and lasting until the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term in 2028, fare rates for the MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2 will be cut in half for students.

"Malaking tulong ito sa mga pamilya lalo na sa mga magulang na hirap magpa aral sa kanilang mga anak. 'Yung matitipid nila, pwede nilang ilaan sa ibang gastusin gaya ng mga project, dagdag nila sa baon, o sa iba pang mga gastusin sa school," DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said.

(This would be a big help especially for parents who are struggling to send their kids to school. What they will save, they could use it for projects, add it to their allowance, or other school expenditures.)

The discount also applies to postgraduate students and can be availed even on weekends and holidays.

Students can avail of the discount by purchasing single-journey tickets and presenting their school IDs at the ticketing booth.

The discount is not available in Beep cards, the DOTr clarified.

The DOTr told Philstar.com that the student discount for LRT-1 is subsidized by the government, while it will result in revenue losses for LRT-2 and MRT-3.

The granting of student discounts coincides with the reopening of classes for many schools.