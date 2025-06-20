^

Headlines

Train fare discount for students raised to 50%

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 10:08am
Train fare discount for students raised to 50%
Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The student discount for the metro’s major railways was increased to 50% from the standard 20%, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Friday, June 20. 

Starting June 20 and lasting until the end of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term in 2028, fare rates for the MRT-3, LRT-1, and LRT-2 will be cut in half for students.

"Malaking tulong ito sa mga pamilya lalo na sa mga magulang na hirap magpa aral sa kanilang mga anak. 'Yung matitipid nila, pwede nilang ilaan sa ibang gastusin gaya ng mga project, dagdag nila sa baon, o sa iba pang mga gastusin sa school," DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said. 

(This would be a big help especially for parents who are struggling to send their kids to school. What they will save, they could use it for projects, add it to their allowance, or other school expenditures.) 

The discount also applies to postgraduate students and can be availed even on weekends and holidays.

Students can avail of the discount by purchasing single-journey tickets and presenting their school IDs at the ticketing booth.

The discount is not available in Beep cards, the DOTr clarified. 

The DOTr told Philstar.com that the student discount for LRT-1 is subsidized by the government, while it will result in revenue losses for LRT-2 and MRT-3.

The granting of student discounts coincides with the reopening of classes for many schools.    

LRT-1

LRT-2

MRT-3
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;34 missing sabungeros buried in Taal Lake&rsquo;
play

‘34 missing sabungeros buried in Taal Lake’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The 34 cockfight enthusiasts who have been missing for four years are dead and were buried in Taal Lake in Batangas, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators-elect weigh in on upcoming role in impeachment trial

Senators-elect weigh in on upcoming role in impeachment trial

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
New senators of the 20th Congress attended their photo shoots and orientation yesterday as they weighed in on their soon-to-be...
Headlines
fbtw
House: We didn&rsquo;t reject VP Duterte&rsquo;s lawyers, filing just incomplete

House: We didn’t reject VP Duterte’s lawyers, filing just incomplete

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
House spokesperson Princess Abante explained that the lower chamber did not reject the entry of appearance filed by Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Marcos admin&rsquo;s human rights efforts not enough&rsquo;

‘Marcos admin’s human rights efforts not enough’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Marcos administration’s efforts to improve the human rights situation in the country are “not enough to make...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Marcos open to discuss rejoining ICC

Palace: Marcos open to discuss rejoining ICC

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Months after the arrest and detention of former president Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More OFWs seeking repatriation from Israel

More OFWs seeking repatriation from Israel

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
More overseas Filipino workers in Israel and in other Middle East countries are seeking repatriation as tension in the region...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos in Japan for World Expo

Marcos in Japan for World Expo

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos left for Japan yesterday to attend the World Expo and to meet with business groups and members of the Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
UNICEF opposes move to amend K-12 program

UNICEF opposes move to amend K-12 program

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
An official of the United Nations Children’s Fund bucked the move to amend the K-12 program as President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw

PCG: Chinese militia vessels swarm Rozul reef

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
More than 50 Chinese maritime militia vessels have swarmed around an empty maritime feature close to Palawan, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman on West Philippine Sea issue Commodore Jay Tarriela said yest...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with