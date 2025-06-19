^

21 Philippine government officials stranded in Israel evacuated to Jordan

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 9:32am
21 Philippine government officials stranded in Israel evacuated to Jordan
A general view from Jerusalem over the Jordan valley is pictured at sunrise on June 13, 2025.
AFP / John Wessels

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-one Philippine government officials who went to Israel for a study tour have been evacuated to neighboring Jordan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Thursday, June 19, that the officials were safely transported out of Israel through the King Hussein Border crossing yesterday, June 18, as the exchange of missiles between Israel and Iran continued to intensify.

"The Embassy of the Philippines in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan... successfully received and facilitated the border crossing of 21 Philippine Government Officials who were stranded in Israel in the wake of the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict," the DFA said.

Israel and Iran entered their seventh day of conflict on Thursday with no signs of de-escalation and civilian casualties on both sides. 

The Philippine embassy in Jordan coordinated with Jordan's foreign affairs ministry and its border security to secure the entry clearance for the Filipinos.

Philippine Ambassador Wilfredo Santos, who heads the Philippine embassy in Jordan, personally met the 21 stranded officials at the border. The group received transit visas without charge to the Philippine government, the DFA said. 

"This coordinated effort was made possible through close collaboration between the Philippine Embassies in Tel Aviv and Amman," the DFA said in its statement.

Israeli officials, including Israel's ambassador to the Philippines, earlier confirmed that at least 17 Filipino officials were in Israel for an official training and work visit. They were invited there as guests of the Israeli government and had been scheduled to fly out on June 20 before Israel closed its airspace last week. 

The Philippine embassy in Jordan is also preparing to welcome "in the next few days" the first group of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are leaving Israel and entering Jordan. The embassy will also offer assistance to these workers throughout the repatriation process, the DFA said.

RELATEDFrom Israel, 26 Filipinos to return home via land route

At least seven Filipinos in Israel have been wounded, one of whom is currently in critical condition.  

DFA

ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT

JORDAN

OFW
