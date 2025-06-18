Marcos wants an improved K-12 system while itâ€™s still there

Marcos wants an improved K-12 system while it’s still there

President Bongbong Marcos inspects the fire-gutted San Francisco High School in Quezon City and ordered immediate reconstruction of the building.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Education Secretary Sonny Angara to improve the K-12 program, even as lawmakers push for a major overhaul of the country’s education system.

The order came weeks after Sen. Jinggoy Estrada filed to remove senior high school from the curriculum, effectively reverting the country’s basic education system to the previous 10-year structure.

While Marcos said he shared Estrada’s frustrations, the matter would be up to Congress.

“While the law is still K to 12, basta’t ang sinabi ko kay Sec. Sonny Angara, pagandahin natin nang husto habang nandiyan pa ‘yan,” Marcos said in his podcast on Wednesday, June 18.

(While the law is still K to 12, I told Sec. Sonny Angara to improve it as much as he can while it is still there.)

Education still lagging

Marcos acknowledged persistent challenges facing the education sector, noting that it had been neglected for years.

“That’s what happened. There was no effort to help the education,” he said.

He cited ongoing classroom shortages and the poor performance of Filipino students in international assessments as indicators of a system in crisis.

Addressing these issues, Marcos highlighted ongoing efforts such as reducing teachers’ workloads and forging public-private partnerships to build more classrooms.