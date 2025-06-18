^

Headlines

Marcos wants an improved K-12 system while it’s still there

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 7:36pm
Marcos wants an improved K-12 system while itâ€™s still there
President Bongbong Marcos inspects the fire-gutted San Francisco High School in Quezon City and ordered immediate reconstruction of the building.
PCO

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Education Secretary Sonny Angara to improve the K-12 program, even as lawmakers push for a major overhaul of the country’s education system.

The order came weeks after Sen. Jinggoy Estrada filed to remove senior high school from the curriculum, effectively reverting the country’s basic education system to the previous 10-year structure.

While Marcos said he shared Estrada’s frustrations, the matter would be up to Congress.

“While the law is still K to 12, basta’t ang sinabi ko kay Sec. Sonny Angara, pagandahin natin nang husto habang nandiyan pa ‘yan,” Marcos said in his podcast on Wednesday, June 18.

(While the law is still K to 12, I told Sec. Sonny Angara to improve it as much as he can while it is still there.)

Education still lagging

Marcos acknowledged persistent challenges facing the education sector, noting that it had been neglected for years.

“That’s what happened. There was no effort to help the education,” he said.

He cited ongoing classroom shortages and the poor performance of Filipino students in international assessments as indicators of a system in crisis.

Addressing these issues, Marcos highlighted ongoing efforts such as reducing teachers’ workloads and forging public-private partnerships to build more classrooms.

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

EDUCATION

JINGGOY ESTRADA

K-12

SONNY ANGARA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAF eyes multi-role fighters on top of new FA-50s

PAF eyes multi-role fighters on top of new FA-50s

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force wants more multi-role fighter aircraft on top of the 12 FA-50 light combat aircraft being...
Headlines
fbtw
University impact rankings: Philippines most represented in ASEAN

University impact rankings: Philippines most represented in ASEAN

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Philippines had 121 universities ranked in the latest Times Higher Education Impact Rankings — the highest number...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Marcos wants BSKE in December&rsquo;

‘Marcos wants BSKE in December’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
President Marcos could veto the bill postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December, Senate Minority...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara is &lsquo;fake news queen&rsquo; &ndash; ACT Teachers

VP Sara is ‘fake news queen’ – ACT Teachers

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte takes the crown as “fake news queen” for persistently spreading lies and defending...
Headlines
fbtw
No Marcos dialogue with lawmakers on VP impeachment &ndash; Palace

No Marcos dialogue with lawmakers on VP impeachment – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Dialogue with lawmakers is on the table for President Marcos – but only on pending pieces of legislation and not on...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate hits back: House yet to respond to impeachment court's order

Senate hits back: House yet to respond to impeachment court's order

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Responding to allegations that the Senate has been stalling the trial, its spokesperson argued that the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves gets appendix removed, stays at PGH for recovery &ndash; counsel

Teves gets appendix removed, stays at PGH for recovery – counsel

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
After being rushed to the hospital, expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. underwent a major surgery to remove his...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing the deployment of fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of rising oil prices triggered...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte stirring political intrigue with baseless claims, says House spox

Sara Duterte stirring political intrigue with baseless claims, says House spox

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
House spokesperson Princess Abante slammed Vice President Sara Duterte for diverting attention from her impeachment by spreading...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with