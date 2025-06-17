DSWD eyes expansion of e-vehicles for PWDs

A woman in a wheelchair boards a PWD friendly bus at the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Quezon City on June 17, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is looking to expand its fleet of electric vehicles designed specifically for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

At a press briefing on Tuesday, June 17, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said PWD beneficiary groups have used the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program to develop a pilot fleet of 20 PWD-friendly e-vehicles.

“Our objective here is to make this mainstream and that is why we’re going to work with the Department of Transportation to scale this [project],” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

The DSWD’s plan to expand this e-vehicle fleet follows a viral incident where a PWD was physically beaten and electrocuted.

But Gatchalian said it had been underway before long before the incident. The video, Gatchalian said, only underscored the urgency of the program.

“Our people with disabilities, we shouldn’t put barriers to what they can do or where they can ride, where they can go. This is the country that embraces disabilities,” Gatchalian added.

How the service works. The Global Electric Transportation (GET) firm supplied the initial batch of 20 e-vehicles to PWD groups working with the DSWD. GET has nearly 70 units in operation, though not all are currently used for the PWD program.

As of now, the PWD-focused units do not ply the roads yet the way regular public utility vehicles do. Instead, the function more like company shuttles, where PWDs and companions can book rides on an app.

The vehicles have geotags so PWD passengers could see when an e-vehicle is nearby. Payment is also made through the app.