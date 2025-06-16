Escudero says 'no limits' to Senateâ€™s power in impeachment trial

^

Escudero says 'no limits' to Senate’s power in impeachment trial

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 5:48pm
Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero presides over the Senate session on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it convenes as an impeachment court to hear the case against Vice President Sara Duterte.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — There are no bounds to what the Senate can do as a court during an impeachment trial.

This is what Senate President Chiz Escudero said Monday, June 16, amid criticism over the Senate’s controversial decision to send back the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives—a move that several legal experts have called unconstitutional.

Former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio described the move as “irregular” but not unconstitutional. He maintained, however, that the impeachment court should not be making such a request, arguing the Senate’s action favored the vice president.

In response, Escudero said he respected Carpio’s views but disagreed with them.

"Walang limitasyon ang impeachment court kaugnay ng pwede o hindi namin pwedeng pagpasyahan,” Escudero said in a press briefing.

(There are no limits to what the impeachment court can and cannot decide.)

Escudero cited the 1987 Constitution, which states that “the Senate shall have the sole power to try and decide all cases of impeachment.”

However, if the Senate’s action were to be questioned on constitutional grounds, then it would be up to the Supreme Court to decide, the Senate president said.

Calls for impartiality. While both the House and Senate leadership have affirmed that the impeachment trial will proceed, several procedural and political hurdles remain.

Escudero has urged senators to remain impartial, though some lawmakers—including Sen. Robin Padilla—have openly pledged to defend the vice president. The declarations have led to calls for these senators to inhibit themselves from the proceedings.

Escudero noted that any decision to recuse would have to be voluntary.

Vice President Duterte faces impeachment charges related to the alleged misuse of P125 million in confidential funds, which were reportedly spent in just 11 days.

