^

Headlines

8 Metro Manila police chiefs sacked over '5-minute response' rule

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 3:14pm
8 Metro Manila police chiefs sacked over '5-minute response' rule
Police General Nicolas Torre III, newly installed chief of the Philippine National Police, leads his first flag-raising ceremony on June 9, 2025 at Camp Crame.
PNP via FB

MANILA, Philippines — Eight police chiefs in Metro Manila have been relieved from their posts after failing to meet the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) new standard: a five-minute response time to crime and emergency calls.

The leadership shake-up was announced by PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III during a flag-raising ceremony at Quezon City Hall on Monday, June 16. Torre said the changes were necessary to fulfill the PNP’s promise of faster emergency response across the region.

“That is our commitment to the President and to the Filipino people. So if they can’t cope up with it, if they can’t step up to that standard, we will look for commanders who will do so,” Torre said.

The relieved chiefs of police come from the cities of Makati, Parañaque, San Juan, Marikina, Mandaluyong, Valenzuela, Navotas and Caloocan.

More changes expected. Torre added that the PNP is declaring those positions open to new applicants who can meet the standard, and hinted that additional leadership changes may follow.

“There will be more,” he said. “We will declare those positions open so that others who are interested and qualified, and who we believe can meet our standards, will be given a chance,” Torre said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Not just about equipment. Torre clarified that the move is not just about the use of equipment such as radios, but about a commander's ability to effectively lead and execute orders.

“You won't be able to achieve the five-minute response if our chiefs of police cannot command. I want them to actually command not only figuratively but literally; they can issue the command over the radio or through any communication they prefer,” Torre said.

“If they can use a cellphone for the five-minute response, then that's okay. But I assure you, if they use the cellphone, it won’t work,” he added.

The PNP chief also noted that performance standards were set clearly during a command conference on June 4, just two days after he assumed office.

“I'll know immediately if they complied or not. Because I can see it in their performance. So we saw that it appears they don't want to comply, so we’ll look for other people who will comply,” he said in Filipino.

Torre previously pledged on June 4 to implement a five-minute police response time to 911 calls within Metro Manila.

NICOLAS TORRE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

POLICE

POLICE CHIEF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nations warned vs hosting Duterte

Nations warned vs hosting Duterte

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The 1Sambayan coalition warned nations considering hosting former president Rodrigo Duterte – should his interim release...
Headlines
fbtw
VP surprised by Sara-Imee tandem floated by Padilla

VP surprised by Sara-Imee tandem floated by Padilla

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said she was surprised by her tandem with Sen. Imee Marcos for the 2028 presidential elections,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos asked to veto bill postponing BSKE

President Marcos asked to veto bill postponing BSKE

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
To show respect to people’s rights to choose their leaders, President Marcos should veto the reconciled bill of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara impeachment trial still alive&rsquo;

‘VP Sara impeachment trial still alive’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court may reconvene and press forward with the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte even without the...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: Give senator-judges benefit of the doubt

VP Sara: Give senator-judges benefit of the doubt

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Should senator-judges overtly expressing their biases in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte inhibit? There...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House defends Speaker from Imee&rsquo;s new attacks

House defends Speaker from Imee’s new attacks

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The designated spokesperson for the House of Representatives defended Speaker Martin Romualdez from renewed personal attacks...
Headlines
fbtw
Liza tells President Marcos: You&rsquo;re the calm in our chaos

Liza tells President Marcos: You’re the calm in our chaos

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos was peppered with praises by his wife First Lady Liza Marcos and their children yesterday as they thanked...
Headlines
fbtw
4 Pinoys injured in Iran&rsquo;s retaliatory airstrikes on Israel

4 Pinoys injured in Iran’s retaliatory airstrikes on Israel

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
At least four Filipinos were injured and hospitalized in Israel after Iran launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes...
Headlines
fbtw
Prepare for rainy first day of school &ndash; Pagasa

Prepare for rainy first day of school – Pagasa

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
As students across the country return to school today, the rainy weather brought by the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ)...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker happy with House&rsquo;s legislative output

Speaker happy with House’s legislative output

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Following the House of Representatives’ adjournment sine die last week, Speaker Martin Romualdez expressed his satisfaction...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with