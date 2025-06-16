8 Metro Manila police chiefs sacked over '5-minute response' rule

Police General Nicolas Torre III, newly installed chief of the Philippine National Police, leads his first flag-raising ceremony on June 9, 2025 at Camp Crame.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight police chiefs in Metro Manila have been relieved from their posts after failing to meet the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) new standard: a five-minute response time to crime and emergency calls.

The leadership shake-up was announced by PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III during a flag-raising ceremony at Quezon City Hall on Monday, June 16. Torre said the changes were necessary to fulfill the PNP’s promise of faster emergency response across the region.

“That is our commitment to the President and to the Filipino people. So if they can’t cope up with it, if they can’t step up to that standard, we will look for commanders who will do so,” Torre said.

The relieved chiefs of police come from the cities of Makati, Parañaque, San Juan, Marikina, Mandaluyong, Valenzuela, Navotas and Caloocan.

More changes expected. Torre added that the PNP is declaring those positions open to new applicants who can meet the standard, and hinted that additional leadership changes may follow.

“There will be more,” he said. “We will declare those positions open so that others who are interested and qualified, and who we believe can meet our standards, will be given a chance,” Torre said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Not just about equipment. Torre clarified that the move is not just about the use of equipment such as radios, but about a commander's ability to effectively lead and execute orders.

“You won't be able to achieve the five-minute response if our chiefs of police cannot command. I want them to actually command not only figuratively but literally; they can issue the command over the radio or through any communication they prefer,” Torre said.

“If they can use a cellphone for the five-minute response, then that's okay. But I assure you, if they use the cellphone, it won’t work,” he added.

The PNP chief also noted that performance standards were set clearly during a command conference on June 4, just two days after he assumed office.

“I'll know immediately if they complied or not. Because I can see it in their performance. So we saw that it appears they don't want to comply, so we’ll look for other people who will comply,” he said in Filipino.

Torre previously pledged on June 4 to implement a five-minute police response time to 911 calls within Metro Manila.