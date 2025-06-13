^

Headlines

Flawed legal basis: ICC hits Duterte defense

Diana Lhyd Suelto, Bella Cariaso - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 10:16am
Flawed legal basis: ICC hits Duterte defense
Composite photo shows the flag of the International Criminal Court and former President Rodrigo Duterte after he was arrested on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
International Commission of Jurists / Released; Veronica Duterte via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Resting on flawed propositions, challenges to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) made by former president Rodrigo Duterte should be dismissed by pre-trial judges, according to the ICC prosecutor.

The former president’s defense team misinterpreted provisions of the Rome Statute, ICC deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said in a 34-page filing dated June 9.

“The Court is lawfully exercising its jurisdiction over this case… because the Philippines was a State Party when the alleged crimes were committed,” Niang wrote.

The Rome Statute has an important safeguard, in which withdrawal — which the Philippines did in 2019 — does not discharge a party from its obligations, he noted.

Withdrawals do not affect matters already being considered by the court, he maintained.

Contrary to the defense’s claim, Niang argued that it is immaterial when the exercise of jurisdiction started as signatories accept “without limitation” ICC’s jurisdiction over incidents that happened while they were part of the treaty.

On May 1, Duterte’s defense lawyers Nicholas Kaufman and Dov Jacobs challenged the ICC’s jurisdiction over the case and sought Duterte’s “immediate and unconditional release.”

Niang pointed out that per the defense’s arguments, countries would be allowed to evade the court’s jurisdiction simply by withdrawing from the treaty.

In a separate filing, drug war victims have urged the ICC to dismiss challenges to its jurisdiction, noting that releasing Duterte will perpetuate impunity and deprive them of justice.

“Victims expressed great concern at the possibility that proceedings against Mr. Duterte could be halted if the defense challenge is successful,” the 27-page observation filed by the ICC’s Office of the Public Counsel for Victims read.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee

Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has challenged Sen. Imee Marcos to bring Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines, noting that...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz tells House: Respect Senate court&rsquo;s decision

Chiz tells House: Respect Senate court’s decision

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero defended yesterday the court’s move to remand the impeachment complaint against Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on Senate summons

Sara mum on Senate summons

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte was mum yesterday on the Senate summons requiring her to answer allegations in the Articles of...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Having seen the carnage and human rights abuses in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Constitution experts to Senate: Don't hide behind technicalities on Sara impeach case

Constitution experts to Senate: Don't hide behind technicalities on Sara impeach case

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Philconsa urged the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial, reminding senators that accountability of public officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Independence Day: Marcos Jr. highlights accountability

Independence Day: Marcos Jr. highlights accountability

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
 President Marcos yesterday highlighted the importance of accountability and the need to maintain public trust in his...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: Soft drinks, junk food still banned in schools

DepEd: Soft drinks, junk food still banned in schools

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
he sale of soft drinks and junk food in schools is still prohibited amid violations in the last school year, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Free mental health aid in Metro Manila

DOH: Free mental health aid in Metro Manila

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Free medications for mental health conditions are available at various hospitals and health facilities in Metro Manila, the...
Headlines
fbtw

US reiterates firm support for Philippines on Independence Day

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The United States congratulated Filipinos yesterday on the 127th anniversary of the country’s independence, giving reassurance of Washington’s support amid growing security concerns in the region.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with