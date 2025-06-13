^

Headlines

Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2025 | 12:20am
Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee
Composite photo shows Vice President Sara Duterte and Imee Marcos attending separate Senate sessions in August 2024.
Senate Social Media Unit / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has challenged Sen. Imee Marcos to bring Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines, noting that it was the senator’s brother, President Marcos, who had ordered the former president arrested and turned over to the Interpol and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“I always invite Senator Marcos wherever I go. I brought her along because I told her, it would not be me who will bring former president Duterte back to the Philippines because it was your brother who sent him to The Hague. You should bring him to the Philippines,” the Vice President said in her speech during the 127th Independence Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Imee had joined Sara on her recent trips to Qatar and The Hague.

The Vice President said Imee will remain as her “hostage” until her father is released.

“I will drop her once former president Duterte returns to Davao City,” she said.

Rodrigo is detained in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity stemming from his bloody war on drugs.

“I met people in different countries and one of them said ‘it is unthinkable for a government to surrender its citizen to a foreign power,’” the Vice President recalled.

“To them, we are a hindrance, an obstruction to the path of their personal ambition, an enemy they must eliminate to clear their way,” she added.

Sara is facing an impeachment trial for alleged graft and corruption, among others. She praised Marcos for her statement when the Senate recently convened as an impeachment court.

Duterte said the people in power “are cowardly yet openly disingenuous and arrogant, lacking human decency and respect for the rule of law.”

Duterte defense flawed- ICC

Resting on flawed propositions, challenges to the jurisdiction of the ICC made by Duterte should be dismissed by pre-trial judges, according to the ICC prosecutor.

The former president’s defense team misinterpreted provisions of the Rome Statute, ICC deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said in a 34-page filing dated June 9.

“The Court is lawfully exercising its jurisdiction over this case… because the Philippines was a State Party when the alleged crimes were committed,” Niang wrote.

The Rome Statute has an important safeguard, in which withdrawal — which the Philippines did in 2019 — does not discharge a party from its obligations, he noted.

Withdrawals do not affect matters already being considered by the court, he maintained.

Contrary to the defense’s claim, Niang argued that it is immaterial when the exercise of jurisdiction started as signatories accept “without limitation” ICC’s jurisdiction over incidents that happened while they were part of the treaty.

On May 1, Duterte’s defense lawyers Nicholas Kaufman and Dov Jacobs challenged the ICC’s jurisdiction over the case and sought Duterte’s “immediate and unconditional release.”

Niang pointed out that per the defense’s arguments, countries would be allowed to evade the court’s jurisdiction simply by withdrawing from the treaty.

In a separate filing, drug war victims have urged the ICC to dismiss challenges to its jurisdiction, noting that releasing Duterte will perpetuate impunity and deprive them of justice.

“Victims expressed great concern at the possibility that proceedings against Mr. Duterte could be halted if the defense challenge is successful,” the 27-page observation filed by the ICC’s Office of the Public Counsel for Victims read.

No Rody biopic

Duterte’s life story is not for sale, his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña said.

“He told me to talk to his four children and tell them to never sell his life story as he said he never did it even when he was a mayor,” Avanceña said in a chance interview in The Hague.

“He said that I should issue a disclaimer on a book about him sold online as it would make it appear that we are selling it. We don’t have earnings from that,” she added.

Actor Philip Salvador had offered to produce a film about Duterte back when he was Davao City mayor, she recalled.

“He never wanted it, not for any amount of money. He told me to set dinner for his four children to tell them that his life story is for them only,” she said.

Avanceña said she brought Fanta, chips and Gatorade when she visited Duterte in his detention cell.

Duterte’s supporters will gather anew in The Hague and call for his release on Sunday, which will coincide with Father’s Day.

VP laments ‘abuse of power’

Abuse of power, corruption in government, widespread illegal drugs, problems in education, poverty and hunger remain a challenge to the country’s freedom, the Vice President said yesterday during the 127th Independence Day celebration.

“We did not achieve our freedom only to lose our rights and be dictated by a few,” Duterte said.

The country’s freedom should not be surrendered to traitors and without regard to the Filipino people, she noted.

Duterte is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with her family.

In his Independence Day message, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte claimed that his father’s detention “did not follow the due process of law.”

His son, Davao City 2nd District representative-elect Omar Duterte, asked for prayers for his grandfather.

“He is not perfect, but he should also not be forgotten or judged by foreigners who do not fully understand our struggle as a nation,” he said. — Diana Lhyd Suelto

ICC

IMEE

SARA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz tells House to follow decision of Senate as impeachment court

Chiz tells House to follow decision of Senate as impeachment court

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero said the House of Representatives is bound to respect the Senate’s directives as it...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time

LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
These are the candidates who have submitted
Headlines
fbtw
'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial &mdash; House prosecutors

'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial — House prosecutors

By Pam Castro | 17 hours ago
House of Representatives prosecutors said Wednesday that Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial could...
Headlines
fbtw
House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives has chosen not to receive the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte from...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage hike bill dead: House spox pins blame on Senate inaction
play

Wage hike bill dead: House spox pins blame on Senate inaction

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives spokesperson condemned the Senate for “killing” the legislated wage hike bill by...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec mulls suspension of BSKE preparations

Comelec mulls suspension of BSKE preparations

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Following the passage of a bill again extending the term of village officials, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is considering...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers condemn &lsquo;killing&rsquo; of legislated P200 wage hike

Workers condemn ‘killing’ of legislated P200 wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Workers yesterday took to the streets not only to commemorate Independence Day, but also to express their condemnation of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;House crafted laws that improved lives&rsquo;

‘House crafted laws that improved lives’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez on Wednesday said the House of Representatives “worked hard and made change real,” crafting...
Headlines
fbtw

LPA may develop into tropical depression

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
A low-pressure area near the northern tip of the country is likely to develop into a tropical depression, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on Senate summons

Sara mum on Senate summons

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte was mum yesterday on the Senate summons requiring her to answer allegations in the Articles of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with