^

Headlines

Constitution experts to Senate: Don't hide behind technicalities on Sara impeach case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 6:16pm
Constitution experts to Senate: Don't hide behind technicalities on Sara impeach case
Groups march from the Manila Film Center to the gates of the Senate building in Pasay yesterday, calling for the immediate start of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa), widely recognized as experts in constitutional law, criticized the Senate's decision to return the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives. 

Philconsa urged the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial, reminding senators that accountability of public officials should not be obstructed by technicalities or political interests.

“At stake is not merely the fate of one official, but the integrity of the Constitution itself. Impeachment is the people’s mechanism to enforce Accountability of Public Officials. It must not be thwarted by procedural invention or partisan maneuver,” former Chief Justice Reynato Puno, chairman of the Philconsa, said in a statement. 

The action of the Senate, according to Philconsa, "raises grave constitutional questions and challenges the integrity of the impeachment process," risking a "grave abuse of discretion.”

Citing the Supreme Court ruling, Republic v. Sandiganbayan, the group said that once the Senate gains jurisdiction as an impeachment court upon receiving the articles of impeachment, "that jurisdiction cannot be lost or suspended by mere procedural acts.”

“This principle of continuing jurisdiction applies with full force to the Impeachment Court — a doctrine reinforced by established practice, including the Clinton Impeachment trial before the U.S. Senate, whose model our own impeachment process follows,” the group’s statement read.

Philconsa, through Puno, raised the following concerns due to the Senate’s return of the articles of impeachment:

  • Grave Abuse of Discretion - Whether the Senate unlawfully suspended its jurisdiction, already validly acquired as an Impeachment Court.
  • Encroachment on the House's Exclusive Power - Whether requiring the House to certify compliance with the one-year ban infringes upon the House's sole prerogative under Article XI, Section 3 of the Constitution.
  • Circumlocutory Delay - Whether imposing novel requirements not found in the Constitution or Senate Rules constitutes a circumlocutory device designed to delay or defeat the trial.
  • Due Process and Impartiality - Whether raising possible defenses on behalf of the Respondent compromises the impartiality of the Senate as an Impeachment Court.
  • Fundamental Question of Law - Is the mere lack of certification from the House of Representatives sufficient to justify remand of the case and suspension of trial? Philonsa submits that no such requirement exists under the Constitution or established impeachment practice. To create such a requirement ex post facto undermines both the separation of powers and the rule of law.

What happened. On June 10, the Senate voted 18-5 to send the articles of impeachment back to the House of Representatives, over a month after receiving the complaint. However, this action did not constitute a dismissal or termination of the case.

This move was criticized by legal experts, who said the Senate has no job but to proceed with the impeachment trial. 

They also pointed out that it is only the Supreme Court that can decide if the processes in the impeachment are constitutional or not. 

RELATED: Senate’s job is to try Duterte, not question constitutionality, says framer

On February 5, the House of Representatives impeached Duterte, with over 200 congressmen endorsing the verified complaint against her.

The vice president is accused of various serious offenses, including betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption and other crimes.

CONSTITUTION

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

IMPEACHMENT

PHILCONSA

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial &mdash; House prosecutors

'No one can stop' Sara Duterte's impeachment trial — House prosecutors

By Pam Castro | 10 hours ago
House of Representatives prosecutors said Wednesday that Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial could...
Headlines
fbtw
4 possible outcomes of Senate&rsquo;s 'return to House' move on Duterte case

4 possible outcomes of Senate’s 'return to House' move on Duterte case

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
With the Senate remanding articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House, at least four possible...
Headlines
fbtw
House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

House defers acceptance of impeachment articles from Senate

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
The House of Representatives has chosen not to receive the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte from...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's trial: House prosecution seeks clarification to Senate order

Sara Duterte's trial: House prosecution seeks clarification to Senate order

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House prosecution will defer receipt of the Senate's order, including the return of impeachment articles, and issue...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte petition to disqualify 2 ICC judges junked

Duterte petition to disqualify 2 ICC judges junked

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
A plenary of judges of the International Criminal Court has unanimously denied the request of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wage hike bill dead: House spox pins blame on Senate inaction

Wage hike bill dead: House spox pins blame on Senate inaction

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The House of Representatives spokesperson condemned the Senate for “killing” the legislated wage hike bill by...
Headlines
fbtw
Independence Day: Marcos urges 'giving more' to nation, Duterte warns threats to freedom

Independence Day: Marcos urges 'giving more' to nation, Duterte warns threats to freedom

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte issued Independence Day messages Thursday, June 12, as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, the low-pressure area is estimated to be at 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.&...
Headlines
fbtw
House defers receipt of remanded impeach complaint

House defers receipt of remanded impeach complaint

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday deferred acceptance of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
CA approves appointments of housing, DFA chiefs

CA approves appointments of housing, DFA chiefs

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments  yesterday confirmed the ad interim appointments of Department of Human Settlements and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with