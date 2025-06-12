LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty out of 66 senatorial candidates in the 2025 midterm elections submitted their statements of contributions and expenditures (SOCEs) before the Commission on Elections' deadline on Wednesday, June 11, according to the poll body.

Meanwhile, 141 out of 154 party-lists also submitted their campaign expenditure reports before the 5 p.m. deadline, according to the poll body's update at around 9:30 p.m. yesterday.

The Comelec will now start uploading the candidates', party-lists' and political parties' SOCEs on its website — the first time it will make the documents available for public viewing after an election.

All SOCEs will be publicly available in "one or two weeks," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia confirmed to Philstar.com.

"We have to scrutinize their submissions," Garcia said. "Transparency demands a counterpart on our side – vigilance."

Garcia earlier said the poll body will request an explanation from candidates who did not submit their SOCEs. Non-submission may lead to the filing of an administrative case against candidates.

What do the SOCEs contain?

Candidates' SOCEs must contain a "full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures" in connection with their campaigns, as mandated under Republic Act 7166.

The campaign finance reports require detailed disclosure of all cash and in-kind contributions, including donations of services, goods, or property, with each donor's name, address and contribution amount clearly specified.

All campaign expenditures must also be itemized. This covers advertisements across television, radio, print and online platforms, as well as rallies.

Candidates must declare any unused campaign funds and either return them to donors or pay income tax if they choose to retain the money.

According to the Comelec, the candidates and groups who have submitted the required SOCEs are the following:

Senatorial candidates with submitted SOCEs, based on Comelec's last update on June 11, 2025 61 candidates # Name 1 VICTOR D. RODRIGUEZ 2 NORBERTO B. GONZALES 3 WILLIE ONG (WITHDRAWN) 4 FRANCE CASTRO 5 VICENTE C. SOTTO III 6 ANGELO DE ABLAN 7 RONALDO JEROME ADONIS 8 PHILLIP R. SALVADOR 9 JESUS V. HINLO JR. 10 RAUL LAMBINO 11 BAM AQUINO 12 ARLENE BROSAS 13 LEANDRO VERCELES 14 DAVID D. D'ANGELO 15 JOSE MONTEMAYOR JR. 16 MARIA IMELDA MARCOS 17 SUBAIR MUSTAPHA 18 JOSE SONNY MATULA 19 FRANCIS N. PANGILINAN 20 PANFILO M. LACSON 21 NORMAN C. MARQUEZ 22 RODANTE D. MARCOLETA 23 ARIEL QUERUBIN 24 RICHARD MATA 25 JOCELYN ANDAMO 26 APOLLO QUIBOLOY 27 PIA CAYETANO 28 LIZA MAZA 29 EUFEMIA DORINGO 30 ARNEL ESCOBAL 31 MANUEL LAPID 32 ALLEN CAPUYAN 33 ERIK M. MARTINEZ 34 MARIO VALBUENA 35 JIMMY BONDOC 36 RONNEL ARAMBULO 37 CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE GO 38 DANILO RAMOS 39 ERNESTO ARELLANO 40 MARC GAMBOA 41 HEIDI MENDOZA 42 ERWIN TULFO 43 NUR-ANA INDANAN SAHIDULLA 44 BENHUR ABALOS 45 EMMANUEL PACQUIAO 46 BONIFACIO BOSITA 47 JOSE JESSIE OLIVAR 48 CAMILLE VILLAR 49 BONG REVILLA 50 ROBERTO BALLON 51 RELLY JOSE, JR. 52 LUKE ESPIRITU 53 WILLIE REVILLAME 54 BATO DELA ROSA 55 MAR-LEN ABIGAIL BINAY 56 FRANCIS TOLENTINO 57 BEN TULFO 58 LEODEGARIO DE GUZMAN 59 RONALDO M. ADONIS* (possible double-entry by the Comelec) 60 AMIRAH LIDASAN 61 GREGORIO HONASAN

The six senatorial candidates not included in the Comelec's list of those who submitted their SOCEs are the following: Teodoro Casiño of the Makabayan coalition, independent candidate Wilson Amad, Wilson Lee of Aksyon, Mody Floranda of the Makabayan coalition, Michael Tapado of Partido Maharlika and Roy Cabonegro of the Democratic Party of the Philippines.

Lee withdrew from the race in February but still appeared on the ballot.

Philstar.com reached out to all five candidates and will update this article with their response.

Amad told Philstar.com that he still plans to submit his SOCE and that he was still preparing his documents. Amad said he would reach out to the Comelec's local office.

Casiño said: "Wrong forms used. Staff had to redo and get signatures again."

Comelec's list of those who submitted their SOCEs appears to have listed Makabayan candidate Jerome Adonis twice. Philstar.com has reached out for clarification.

Political parties who submitted SOCEs 25 parties # Political Party Name 1 ANG KATIPUNAN PARA SA PAG-ANGAT AT PAG YABONG NG BAYAN (AKAY) 2 PARTIDO DEMOKRATIKO SOSYALISTA NG PILIPINAS (PDSP) 3 BIGKIS PINOY MOVEMENT 4 PEDERALISMO NG DUGONG DAKILANG SAMAHAN (PDDS) 5 KATIPUNAN NG KAMALAYANG KAYUMANGGI (KTPNAN) 6 UNITED NATIONALIST ALLIANCE (UNA) 7 PARTIDO PARA SA DEMOKRATIKONG REPORMA (PDR) 8 PWERSA NG MASANG PILIPINO (PMP) 9 AKSYON DEMOKRATIKO (AKSYON) 10 PARTIDO FEDERAL NG PILIPINAS (PFP) 11 ASENSO PARTY 12 LIBERAL PARTY (LP) 13 TAO 14 ABC 15 UUP 16 CDP 17 PRP 18 FRONTLINERS AND BIDA 19 LAKAS 20 LDP 21 MAKABAYAN 22 PDP LABAN 23 KATIPUNAN NG NAGKAKAISANG PILIPINO 24 RP 25 NPC