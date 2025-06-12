LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time
MANILA, Philippines — Sixty out of 66 senatorial candidates in the 2025 midterm elections submitted their statements of contributions and expenditures (SOCEs) before the Commission on Elections' deadline on Wednesday, June 11, according to the poll body.
Meanwhile, 141 out of 154 party-lists also submitted their campaign expenditure reports before the 5 p.m. deadline, according to the poll body's update at around 9:30 p.m. yesterday.
The Comelec will now start uploading the candidates', party-lists' and political parties' SOCEs on its website — the first time it will make the documents available for public viewing after an election.
All SOCEs will be publicly available in "one or two weeks," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia confirmed to Philstar.com.
"We have to scrutinize their submissions," Garcia said. "Transparency demands a counterpart on our side – vigilance."
Garcia earlier said the poll body will request an explanation from candidates who did not submit their SOCEs. Non-submission may lead to the filing of an administrative case against candidates.
What do the SOCEs contain?
Candidates' SOCEs must contain a "full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures" in connection with their campaigns, as mandated under Republic Act 7166.
The campaign finance reports require detailed disclosure of all cash and in-kind contributions, including donations of services, goods, or property, with each donor's name, address and contribution amount clearly specified.
All campaign expenditures must also be itemized. This covers advertisements across television, radio, print and online platforms, as well as rallies.
Candidates must declare any unused campaign funds and either return them to donors or pay income tax if they choose to retain the money.
According to the Comelec, the candidates and groups who have submitted the required SOCEs are the following:
|#
|Name
|1
|VICTOR D. RODRIGUEZ
|2
|NORBERTO B. GONZALES
|3
|WILLIE ONG (WITHDRAWN)
|4
|FRANCE CASTRO
|5
|VICENTE C. SOTTO III
|6
|ANGELO DE ABLAN
|7
|RONALDO JEROME ADONIS
|8
|PHILLIP R. SALVADOR
|9
|JESUS V. HINLO JR.
|10
|RAUL LAMBINO
|11
|BAM AQUINO
|12
|ARLENE BROSAS
|13
|LEANDRO VERCELES
|14
|DAVID D. D'ANGELO
|15
|JOSE MONTEMAYOR JR.
|16
|MARIA IMELDA MARCOS
|17
|SUBAIR MUSTAPHA
|18
|JOSE SONNY MATULA
|19
|FRANCIS N. PANGILINAN
|20
|PANFILO M. LACSON
|21
|NORMAN C. MARQUEZ
|22
|RODANTE D. MARCOLETA
|23
|ARIEL QUERUBIN
|24
|RICHARD MATA
|25
|JOCELYN ANDAMO
|26
|APOLLO QUIBOLOY
|27
|PIA CAYETANO
|28
|LIZA MAZA
|29
|EUFEMIA DORINGO
|30
|ARNEL ESCOBAL
|31
|MANUEL LAPID
|32
|ALLEN CAPUYAN
|33
|ERIK M. MARTINEZ
|34
|MARIO VALBUENA
|35
|JIMMY BONDOC
|36
|RONNEL ARAMBULO
|37
|CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE GO
|38
|DANILO RAMOS
|39
|ERNESTO ARELLANO
|40
|MARC GAMBOA
|41
|HEIDI MENDOZA
|42
|ERWIN TULFO
|43
|NUR-ANA INDANAN SAHIDULLA
|44
|BENHUR ABALOS
|45
|EMMANUEL PACQUIAO
|46
|BONIFACIO BOSITA
|47
|JOSE JESSIE OLIVAR
|48
|CAMILLE VILLAR
|49
|BONG REVILLA
|50
|ROBERTO BALLON
|51
|RELLY JOSE, JR.
|52
|LUKE ESPIRITU
|53
|WILLIE REVILLAME
|54
|BATO DELA ROSA
|55
|MAR-LEN ABIGAIL BINAY
|56
|FRANCIS TOLENTINO
|57
|BEN TULFO
|58
|LEODEGARIO DE GUZMAN
|59
|RONALDO M. ADONIS* (possible double-entry by the Comelec)
|60
|AMIRAH LIDASAN
|61
|GREGORIO HONASAN
The six senatorial candidates not included in the Comelec's list of those who submitted their SOCEs are the following: Teodoro Casiño of the Makabayan coalition, independent candidate Wilson Amad, Wilson Lee of Aksyon, Mody Floranda of the Makabayan coalition, Michael Tapado of Partido Maharlika and Roy Cabonegro of the Democratic Party of the Philippines.
Lee withdrew from the race in February but still appeared on the ballot.
Philstar.com reached out to all five candidates and will update this article with their response.
Amad told Philstar.com that he still plans to submit his SOCE and that he was still preparing his documents. Amad said he would reach out to the Comelec's local office.
Casiño said: "Wrong forms used. Staff had to redo and get signatures again."
Comelec's list of those who submitted their SOCEs appears to have listed Makabayan candidate Jerome Adonis twice. Philstar.com has reached out for clarification.
|#
|Political Party Name
|1
|ANG KATIPUNAN PARA SA PAG-ANGAT AT PAG YABONG NG BAYAN (AKAY)
|2
|PARTIDO DEMOKRATIKO SOSYALISTA NG PILIPINAS (PDSP)
|3
|BIGKIS PINOY MOVEMENT
|4
|PEDERALISMO NG DUGONG DAKILANG SAMAHAN (PDDS)
|5
|KATIPUNAN NG KAMALAYANG KAYUMANGGI (KTPNAN)
|6
|UNITED NATIONALIST ALLIANCE (UNA)
|7
|PARTIDO PARA SA DEMOKRATIKONG REPORMA (PDR)
|8
|PWERSA NG MASANG PILIPINO (PMP)
|9
|AKSYON DEMOKRATIKO (AKSYON)
|10
|PARTIDO FEDERAL NG PILIPINAS (PFP)
|11
|ASENSO PARTY
|12
|LIBERAL PARTY (LP)
|13
|TAO
|14
|ABC
|15
|UUP
|16
|CDP
|17
|PRP
|18
|FRONTLINERS AND BIDA
|19
|LAKAS
|20
|LDP
|21
|MAKABAYAN
|22
|PDP LABAN
|23
|KATIPUNAN NG NAGKAKAISANG PILIPINO
|24
|RP
|25
|NPC
|#
|Party-list Name
|1
|ABONO PARTYLIST
|2
|API PARTYLIST
|3
|1PACMAN PARTYLIST
|4
|MANILA TEACHERS
|5
|ANGAT PARTYLIST
|6
|ACT TEACHERS PARTYLIST
|7
|NANAY PARTYLIST
|8
|BUHAY PARTYLIST
|9
|KABAYAN PARTYLIST
|10
|TULUNGAN TAYO PARTY
|11
|DUMPER PTDA PARTYLIST
|12
|AKAY NI SOL
|13
|BIDA KATAGUMPAY
|14
|SWERTE PARTYLIST
|15
|COOP NATCCO
|16
|ANAK KALUSUGAN
|17
|USWAG ILONGGO PARTY-LIST
|18
|LUNGSOD AASENSO, INC.
|19
|AIM COOP/ONE COOP
|20
|AKO BICOL PARTYLIST
|21
|UNITED FRONTLINERS
|22
|1TAHANAN
|23
|1AGILA PARTYLIST
|24
|BISAYA GYUD PARTY-LIST
|25
|A TEACHER PARTYLIST
|26
|LINGAP
|27
|SULONG DIGNIDAD
|28
|EPANAW SAMBAYANAN
|29
|VENDORS
|30
|GABRIELA WOMEN'S PARTY
|31
|ALONA
|32
|PUWERSA NG PILIPINONG PANDAGAT
|33
|AKO TANOD INCORPORATED
|34
|BAGONG PILIPINAS
|35
|ARANGKADA PILIPINO
|36
|1MUNTI PARTYLIST
|37
|KM NGAYON NA PARTYLIST
|38
|UNYON NG MGA GABAY NG BAYAN
|39
|OFW PARTYLIST
|40
|KABABAIHAN KABALIKAT PARA SA KAPAKANAN AT KAUNLARAN NG BAYAN
|41
|KOMUNIDAD NG PAMILYA PASYENTE AT PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
|42
|AANGAT TAYO
|43
|IPATUPAD PARTYLIST
|44
|SENIOR CITIZENS PARTYLIST
|45
|KAPUSO PM PARTYLIST
|46
|KASAMBAHAY
|47
|TODA AKSYON
|48
|ILOCANO DEFENDERS INC.
|49
|ASAP NA
|50
|PBA PARTYLIST
|51
|SSS-GSIS PENSYONADO
|52
|WIFI
|53
|ABAG PROMDI
|54
|DUTERTE YOUTH PARTY-LIST
|55
|KUSUG TAUSUG
|56
|EDUAKSYON PARTY-LIST
|57
|AKSYON DAPAT
|58
|UNITED SENIOR CITIZENS
|59
|KALINGA PARTYLIST
|60
|HEALTH WORKERS PARTYLIST
|61
|KAMANGGAGAWA PARTYLIST
|62
|MAGSASAKA PARTYLIST
|63
|WAGE HIKE (WITHDRAWN)
|64
|SERBISYO SA BAYAN PARTYLIST
|65
|ACT-CIS PARTYLIST
|66
|BICOL SARO
|67
|BAGONG HENERASYON
|68
|ASENSO PINOY
|69
|AKBAYAN
|70
|PHILRECA
|71
|AKTIBONG KAAGAPAY
|72
|AKSYON TUNGO SA ASENSO (WITHDRAWN)
|73
|ASSOCIATION OF PHILIPPINE ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES
|74
|PARTIDO BAGONG PILIPINO
|75
|PILIPINAS BABANGON MULI
|76
|CITIZEN'S BATTLE AGAINST CORRUPTION
|77
|SOCIAL AMELIORATION & GENUINE INTERVENTION ON POVERTY
|78
|CONSTRUCTION WORKERS SOLIDARITY INC.
|79
|MAMAMAYANG LIBERAL
|80
|ABANG LINGKOD
|81
|MAGSASAKA
|82
|PINOY AKO
|83
|TUPAD
|84
|AKO BISAYA, INC.
|85
|ANG PROBINSYANO
|86
|AKO ILOKANO AKO
|87
|TALINO AT GALING NG PINOY
|88
|PUSONG PINOY
|89
|1-RIDER
|90
|TRADE UNION CONGRESS PARTY
|91
|ABANTE MINDANAO
|92
|KALIPUNAN NG MARALITA AT MALAYANG MAMAMAYAN, INC.
|93
|HEALTH ALLIANCE PH
|94
|BAYANING TSUPER
|95
|ANG BUMBERO NG PILIPINAS
|96
|APAT DAPAT
|97
|LPG MARKETERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.
|98
|BBM
|99
|PATROL
|100
|PUBLIC SAFETY ALLIANCE FOR TRANSFORMATION AND RULE OF LAW, INC
|101
|KABABAIHAN
|102
|SOLO PARENTS
|103
|ABANTE BISDAK
|104
|BABAE AKO
|105
|MAGDALO
|106
|SOLID NORTH
|107
|FPJ PANDAY BAYANIHAN
|108
|MPBL
|109
|BHW
|110
|TURISMO
|111
|DIWA
|112
|PROBINSYANO AKO
|113
|ANG KASANGGA
|114
|DAMAYANG FILIPINO
|115
|PAMILYA MUNA
|116
|BUNYOG
|117
|GP
|118
|PINUNO
|119
|MALASAKIT AT BAYANIHAN
|120
|ARTE
|121
|AGRIE
|122
|AGAP
|123
|ANG TINIG NG SENIOR
|124
|MAGBUBUKID
|125
|BFF
|126
|TUTOK TO WIN
|127
|AA KASOSYO
|128
|PAMILYANG MAGSASAKA
|129
|AHON MAHIRAP
|130
|MURANG KURYENTE
|131
|AGIMAT
|132
|PAMILYA KO
|133
|4PS
|134
|KABATAAN
|135
|PINOY WORKERS
|136
|AKO OFW
|137
|KAUNLAD PINOY
|138
|1PINOY
|139
|TRABAHO
|140
|TINGOG
|141
|HELP PILIPINAS
