LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time

Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 4:28pm
LIST: Senatorial candidates, parties who submitted SOCE on time
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty out of 66 senatorial candidates in the 2025 midterm elections submitted their statements of contributions and expenditures (SOCEs) before the Commission on Elections' deadline on Wednesday, June 11, according to the poll body.

Meanwhile, 141 out of 154 party-lists also submitted their campaign expenditure reports before the 5 p.m. deadline, according to the poll body's update at around 9:30 p.m. yesterday.

The Comelec will now start uploading the candidates', party-lists' and political parties' SOCEs on its website — the first time it will make the documents available for public viewing after an election.

All SOCEs will be publicly available in "one or two weeks," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia confirmed to Philstar.com. 

"We have to scrutinize their submissions," Garcia said. "Transparency demands a counterpart on our side – vigilance."

Garcia earlier said the poll body will request an explanation from candidates who did not submit their SOCEs. Non-submission may lead to the filing of an administrative case against candidates.

What do the SOCEs contain? 

Candidates' SOCEs must contain a "full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures" in connection with their campaigns, as mandated under Republic Act 7166.

The campaign finance reports require detailed disclosure of all cash and in-kind contributions, including donations of services, goods, or property, with each donor's name, address and contribution amount clearly specified. 

All campaign expenditures must also be itemized. This covers advertisements across television, radio, print and online platforms, as well as rallies.  

Candidates must declare any unused campaign funds and either return them to donors or pay income tax if they choose to retain the money.

According to the Comelec, the candidates and groups who have submitted the required SOCEs are the following:

 

Senatorial candidates with submitted SOCEs, based on Comelec's last update on June 11, 2025  61 candidates
# Name
1 VICTOR D. RODRIGUEZ
2 NORBERTO B. GONZALES
3 WILLIE ONG (WITHDRAWN)
4 FRANCE CASTRO
5 VICENTE C. SOTTO III
6 ANGELO DE ABLAN
7 RONALDO JEROME ADONIS
8 PHILLIP R. SALVADOR
9 JESUS V. HINLO JR.
10 RAUL LAMBINO
11 BAM AQUINO
12 ARLENE BROSAS
13 LEANDRO VERCELES
14 DAVID D. D'ANGELO
15 JOSE MONTEMAYOR JR.
16 MARIA IMELDA MARCOS
17 SUBAIR MUSTAPHA
18 JOSE SONNY MATULA
19 FRANCIS N. PANGILINAN
20 PANFILO M. LACSON
21 NORMAN C. MARQUEZ
22 RODANTE D. MARCOLETA
23 ARIEL QUERUBIN
24 RICHARD MATA
25 JOCELYN ANDAMO
26 APOLLO QUIBOLOY
27 PIA CAYETANO
28 LIZA MAZA
29 EUFEMIA DORINGO
30 ARNEL ESCOBAL
31 MANUEL LAPID
32 ALLEN CAPUYAN
33 ERIK M. MARTINEZ
34 MARIO VALBUENA
35 JIMMY BONDOC
36 RONNEL ARAMBULO
37 CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE GO
38 DANILO RAMOS
39 ERNESTO ARELLANO
40 MARC GAMBOA
41 HEIDI MENDOZA
42 ERWIN TULFO
43 NUR-ANA INDANAN SAHIDULLA
44 BENHUR ABALOS
45 EMMANUEL PACQUIAO
46 BONIFACIO BOSITA
47 JOSE JESSIE OLIVAR
48 CAMILLE VILLAR
49 BONG REVILLA
50 ROBERTO BALLON
51 RELLY JOSE, JR.
52 LUKE ESPIRITU
53 WILLIE REVILLAME
54 BATO DELA ROSA
55 MAR-LEN ABIGAIL BINAY
56 FRANCIS TOLENTINO
57 BEN TULFO
58 LEODEGARIO DE GUZMAN
59 RONALDO M. ADONIS* (possible double-entry by the Comelec)
60 AMIRAH LIDASAN
61 GREGORIO HONASAN

The six senatorial candidates not included in the Comelec's list of those who submitted their SOCEs are the following: Teodoro Casiño of the Makabayan coalition, independent candidate Wilson Amad, Wilson Lee of Aksyon, Mody Floranda of the Makabayan coalition, Michael Tapado of Partido Maharlika and Roy Cabonegro of the Democratic Party of the Philippines. 

Lee withdrew from the race in February but still appeared on the ballot. 

Philstar.com reached out to all five candidates and will update this article with their response.

Amad told Philstar.com that he still plans to submit his SOCE and that he was still preparing his documents. Amad said he would reach out to the Comelec's local office. 

Casiño said: "Wrong forms used. Staff had to redo and get signatures again."

Comelec's list of those who submitted their SOCEs appears to have listed Makabayan candidate Jerome Adonis twice. Philstar.com has reached out for clarification.

 

Political parties who submitted SOCEs 25 parties
# Political Party Name
1 ANG KATIPUNAN PARA SA PAG-ANGAT AT PAG YABONG NG BAYAN (AKAY)
2 PARTIDO DEMOKRATIKO SOSYALISTA NG PILIPINAS (PDSP)
3 BIGKIS PINOY MOVEMENT
4 PEDERALISMO NG DUGONG DAKILANG SAMAHAN (PDDS)
5 KATIPUNAN NG KAMALAYANG KAYUMANGGI (KTPNAN)
6 UNITED NATIONALIST ALLIANCE (UNA)
7 PARTIDO PARA SA DEMOKRATIKONG REPORMA (PDR)
8 PWERSA NG MASANG PILIPINO (PMP)
9 AKSYON DEMOKRATIKO (AKSYON)
10 PARTIDO FEDERAL NG PILIPINAS (PFP)
11 ASENSO PARTY
12 LIBERAL PARTY (LP)
13 TAO
14 ABC
15 UUP
16 CDP
17 PRP
18 FRONTLINERS AND BIDA
19 LAKAS
20 LDP
21 MAKABAYAN
22 PDP LABAN
23 KATIPUNAN NG NAGKAKAISANG PILIPINO
24 RP
25 NPC
Party-lists who submitted SOCEs 141 organizations
# Party-list Name
1 ABONO PARTYLIST
2 API PARTYLIST
3 1PACMAN PARTYLIST
4 MANILA TEACHERS
5 ANGAT PARTYLIST
6 ACT TEACHERS PARTYLIST
7 NANAY PARTYLIST
8 BUHAY PARTYLIST
9 KABAYAN PARTYLIST
10 TULUNGAN TAYO PARTY
11 DUMPER PTDA PARTYLIST
12 AKAY NI SOL
13 BIDA KATAGUMPAY
14 SWERTE PARTYLIST
15 COOP NATCCO
16 ANAK KALUSUGAN
17 USWAG ILONGGO PARTY-LIST
18 LUNGSOD AASENSO, INC.
19 AIM COOP/ONE COOP
20 AKO BICOL PARTYLIST
21 UNITED FRONTLINERS
22 1TAHANAN
23 1AGILA PARTYLIST
24 BISAYA GYUD PARTY-LIST
25 A TEACHER PARTYLIST
26 LINGAP
27 SULONG DIGNIDAD
28 EPANAW SAMBAYANAN
29 VENDORS
30 GABRIELA WOMEN'S PARTY
31 ALONA
32 PUWERSA NG PILIPINONG PANDAGAT
33 AKO TANOD INCORPORATED
34 BAGONG PILIPINAS
35 ARANGKADA PILIPINO
36 1MUNTI PARTYLIST
37 KM NGAYON NA PARTYLIST
38 UNYON NG MGA GABAY NG BAYAN
39 OFW PARTYLIST
40 KABABAIHAN KABALIKAT PARA SA KAPAKANAN AT KAUNLARAN NG BAYAN
41 KOMUNIDAD NG PAMILYA PASYENTE AT PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
42 AANGAT TAYO
43 IPATUPAD PARTYLIST
44 SENIOR CITIZENS PARTYLIST
45 KAPUSO PM PARTYLIST
46 KASAMBAHAY
47 TODA AKSYON
48 ILOCANO DEFENDERS INC.
49 ASAP NA
50 PBA PARTYLIST
51 SSS-GSIS PENSYONADO
52 WIFI
53 ABAG PROMDI
54 DUTERTE YOUTH PARTY-LIST
55 KUSUG TAUSUG
56 EDUAKSYON PARTY-LIST
57 AKSYON DAPAT
58 UNITED SENIOR CITIZENS
59 KALINGA PARTYLIST
60 HEALTH WORKERS PARTYLIST
61 KAMANGGAGAWA PARTYLIST
62 MAGSASAKA PARTYLIST
63 WAGE HIKE (WITHDRAWN)
64 SERBISYO SA BAYAN PARTYLIST
65 ACT-CIS PARTYLIST
66 BICOL SARO
67 BAGONG HENERASYON
68 ASENSO PINOY
69 AKBAYAN
70 PHILRECA
71 AKTIBONG KAAGAPAY
72 AKSYON TUNGO SA ASENSO (WITHDRAWN)
73 ASSOCIATION OF PHILIPPINE ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES
74 PARTIDO BAGONG PILIPINO
75 PILIPINAS BABANGON MULI
76 CITIZEN'S BATTLE AGAINST CORRUPTION
77 SOCIAL AMELIORATION & GENUINE INTERVENTION ON POVERTY
78 CONSTRUCTION WORKERS SOLIDARITY INC.
79 MAMAMAYANG LIBERAL
80 ABANG LINGKOD
81 MAGSASAKA
82 PINOY AKO
83 TUPAD
84 AKO BISAYA, INC.
85 ANG PROBINSYANO
86 AKO ILOKANO AKO
87 TALINO AT GALING NG PINOY
88 PUSONG PINOY
89 1-RIDER
90 TRADE UNION CONGRESS PARTY
91 ABANTE MINDANAO
92 KALIPUNAN NG MARALITA AT MALAYANG MAMAMAYAN, INC.
93 HEALTH ALLIANCE PH
94 BAYANING TSUPER
95 ANG BUMBERO NG PILIPINAS
96 APAT DAPAT
97 LPG MARKETERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.
98 BBM
99 PATROL
100 PUBLIC SAFETY ALLIANCE FOR TRANSFORMATION AND RULE OF LAW, INC
101 KABABAIHAN
102 SOLO PARENTS
103 ABANTE BISDAK
104 BABAE AKO
105 MAGDALO
106 SOLID NORTH
107 FPJ PANDAY BAYANIHAN
108 MPBL
109 BHW
110 TURISMO
111 DIWA
112 PROBINSYANO AKO
113 ANG KASANGGA
114 DAMAYANG FILIPINO
115 PAMILYA MUNA
116 BUNYOG
117 GP
118 PINUNO
119 MALASAKIT AT BAYANIHAN
120 ARTE
121 AGRIE
122 AGAP
123 ANG TINIG NG SENIOR
124 MAGBUBUKID
125 BFF
126 TUTOK TO WIN
127 AA KASOSYO
128 PAMILYANG MAGSASAKA
129 AHON MAHIRAP
130 MURANG KURYENTE
131 AGIMAT
132 PAMILYA KO
133 4PS
134 KABATAAN
135 PINOY WORKERS
136 AKO OFW
137 KAUNLAD PINOY
138 1PINOY
139 TRABAHO
140 TINGOG
141 HELP PILIPINAS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

ELECTIONS
