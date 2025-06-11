DA reviews accreditation of fish importers, orders moratorium on new applications

MANILA, Philippines — To combat agricultural smuggling, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has initiated a comprehensive review of accredited fish importers and ordered a moratorium on new applications.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 28 to formalize the re-evaluation of current accreditations and halt the processing of new applications while the review is underway.

The initiative aims to ensure that all accredited importers comply with existing regulations, including those outlined in Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) 195, series of 1999 and FAO 259, series of 2018.

These orders set the guidelines for importing various types of fishery products, whether for general trade or for sale during closed fishing seasons and calamities.

Republic Act 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act, was also cited as a key legislative basis for the review.

The law imposes harsher penalties for the smuggling of agricultural goods, including fish and aquatic resources.

“It is the policy of the state to implement measures for protection from unscrupulous traders and importers,” Tiu Laurel said in his MC.

In a separate message, Tiu Laurel told The STAR that the review aims to vet all registered fish traders and importers again and determine if they are indeed entities with operating vessels, particularly those importing under FAO 259. The review will also assess whether importers accredited under FAO 195 are genuinely processing their imported supplies.

The moratorium and review are set to take effect on June 14.

In a separate development, the DA is preparing to push for the restoration of the National Food Authority’s ability to sell rice, including non-aging stocks, in the commercial market during the next Congress.

According to Tiu Laurel, restoring such a key power of the state-run grains agency would revitalize its financial and logistical capabilities while helping improve rice farmers’ profitability.