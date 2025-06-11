Not guilty plea entered for Teves in Degamo slay

Expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. attends a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Pasay City on May 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 yesterday entered a not guilty plea for expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. in connection with the 2023 killing of governor Roel Degamo and nine others, after Teves declined to enter a plea and invoked his right to remain silent.

Teves was arraigned via video conference, during which three murder-related charges were read before him.

His lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio confirmed that Teves did not respond to the charges and instead cited his right to remain silent, prompting the court to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf in accordance with legal procedure.

“Three Informations were actually read while the reading of the others were waived. Instead of making a plea, Mr. Teves said, ‘I respectfully invoke my right to remain silent’ for all charges read. Thus, the Court entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ for him,” Topacio said in a statement.

The charges against Teves stem from the March 4, 2023, attack on Degamo’s residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, which resulted in the deaths of Degamo and nine others.

Teves, recently deported from Timor-Leste on May 28, is charged with 10 counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder, and five counts of attempted murder.