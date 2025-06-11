^

Headlines

Not guilty plea entered for Teves in Degamo slay

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Not guilty plea entered for Teves in Degamo slay
Expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. attends a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Pasay City on May 30, 2025.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 yesterday entered a not guilty plea for expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. in connection with the 2023 killing of governor Roel Degamo and nine others, after Teves declined to enter a plea and invoked his right to remain silent.

Teves was arraigned via video conference, during which three murder-related charges were read before him.

His lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio confirmed that Teves did not respond to the charges and instead cited his right to remain silent, prompting the court to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf in accordance with legal procedure.

“Three Informations were actually read while the reading of the others were waived. Instead of making a plea, Mr. Teves said, ‘I respectfully invoke my right to remain silent’ for all charges read. Thus, the Court entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ for him,” Topacio said in a statement.

The charges against Teves stem from the March 4, 2023, attack on Degamo’s residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, which resulted in the deaths of Degamo and nine others.

Teves, recently deported from Timor-Leste on May 28, is charged with 10 counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder, and five counts of attempted murder.

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Padilla, Villanueva pulled apart after tense Senate moment

Padilla, Villanueva pulled apart after tense Senate moment

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Prior to the oath-taking of senator-judges in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, Sens. Robin...
Headlines
fbtw
Uncertainty as Senate votes to return Sara Duterte's impeachment case to House

Uncertainty as Senate votes to return Sara Duterte's impeachment case to House

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
 The five who voted against the motion were Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Sherwin...
Headlines
fbtw
Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
After hours of impasse, senators on Monday night voted unanimously to send the articles of impeachment against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
'Disgusting' bid to release POGO-linked Tony Yang happened, says Viado

'Disgusting' bid to release POGO-linked Tony Yang happened, says Viado

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Explaining allegations against him, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said there was an attempt to free high-profile POGO...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators sworn in as impeachment judges, opening Sara Duterte's trial

Senators sworn in as impeachment judges, opening Sara Duterte's trial

6 hours ago
Senators took their oaths as judges of the impeachment court on Tuesday evening, formally opening the trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Sara leaves for Kuala Lumpur

VP Sara leaves for Kuala Lumpur

By Bella Cariaso | 55 minutes ago
On the eve of the start of her impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte flew yesterday to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, “on...
Headlines
fbtw
Execs&rsquo; evaluation not a Cabinet revamp &ndash; Marcos

Execs’ evaluation not a Cabinet revamp – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 55 minutes ago
All government officials are essentially on probation as President Marcos is eyeing a quarterly and “more rigorous”...
Headlines
fbtw
No legal raps over MB ghost employee case &ndash; BSP

No legal raps over MB ghost employee case – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 55 minutes ago
A year after the ghost employee scandal at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the two former Monetary Board members, Anita...
Headlines
fbtw
DA reviews accreditation of fish importers, orders moratorium on new applications

DA reviews accreditation of fish importers, orders moratorium on new applications

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 55 minutes ago
To combat agricultural smuggling, the Department of Agriculture has initiated a comprehensive review of accredited fish...
Headlines
fbtw
Court acquits drag artist Pura Luka Vega

Court acquits drag artist Pura Luka Vega

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 55 minutes ago
Drag artist Pura Luka Vega was acquitted by a Manila court of charges stemming from a viral performance that drew backlash...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with