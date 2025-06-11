^

Headlines

Visual learning aids again OK on school walls

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Visual learning aids on classroom walls are now allowed after Education Secretary Sonny Angara yesterday overturned Vice President Sara Duterte’s policy of keeping them free of decorations.

“If learners and teachers want it, they can do so,” Angara told radio dzMM. “We allow expressions of creativity.”

School grounds, classrooms and all walls and other facilities were mandated to be clean and free of “unnecessary artwork, decorations, tarpaulin and posters at all times,” per a 2023 order issued by Duterte during her stint as education secretary.

As for Brigada Eskwela, Angara thanked volunteers, parents and communities for helping schools prepare for the opening of classes on June 16.

On Monday, President Marcos led the nationwide kickoff of Brigada Eskwela.

Classroom shortage and a lack of school facilities entail significant budgetary allocations, Angara noted.

“That’s why I am pushing for a public-private partnership. The budget is not enough so we need to think out of the box and our solution is PPP so we can address the deficit in classrooms,” he said, adding that the country has a classroom shortage of 165,000.

Some 20,000 teachers and about 10,000 administrative personnel will be hired this year, Angara said.

The Philippine National Police is deploying around 37,000 PNP personnel near schools to secure the opening of classes next week. — Emmanuel Tupas

