^

Headlines

Next president must continue fight to protect West Philippine Sea – PCG

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Next president must continue fight to protect West Philippine Sea â€“ PCG
A Philippine Air Force search and rescue aircraft and the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) take part in the seventh Maritime Cooperative Activity between the Philippines and the United States on Wednesday, June 4, in waters of the West Philippine Sea off Zambales.
Photo by Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — With the country’s national identity at stake, an official of the Philippine Coast Guard said the president to be elected in 2028 must be somebody who will continue President Marcos’ policy of protecting the West Philippine Sea from China’s aggression.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the PCG’s spokesman for the WPS, said it is for this reason their transparency initiative is reaching out to many people, not only in Luzon but also in the Visayas and Mindanao, to increase the public’s awareness on the need to defend the country’s territorial waters.

“We need to increase awareness more to ensure the president in 2028 is not somebody who is going to set aside our fight in the West Philippine Sea,” Tarriela said at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

Taking a swipe at Marcos’ predecessor – former president Rodrigo Duterte – the spokesman said the next leader of the country must not be somebody who promises to ride a jet ski and plant a Philippine flag at Spratly Island, but would later kowtow to China.

Tarriela said the defense of the WPS is not only a role for the government, but for every Filipino who will tell the world that China continues to harass Filipino fishermen and violate international laws.

The situation was different during Duterte’s presidency, Tarriela said, when Filipinos developed a defeatist mindset due to the suppression of information about China’s aggression at the WPS.

Under Marcos, Tarriela said 89 percent of Filipinos are aware of the issues at the WPS.

He is hoping that Filipinos would exhibit the same fervor, much like when gymnast Carlos Yulo won gold in the Olympics or when tennis player Alexandra Eala gained international recognition.

“That’s the main concept I would like to address to our fellow Filipinos – our national identity is actually at stake in our fight in the West Philippine Sea,” Tarriela said.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

Tito: Chiz bushwhacked VP impeach complaint

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Senate leadership of Francis Escudero “bushwhacked” the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC judge in Duterte case among those sanctioned by US

ICC judge in Duterte case among those sanctioned by US

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
One of the International Criminal Court  judges handling the pre-trial proceedings against former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
No sense in dismissing VP Sara&rsquo;s impeachment case, says Lacson

No sense in dismissing VP Sara’s impeachment case, says Lacson

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Senator-elect Ping Lacson said it is senseless to dismiss the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, insisting...
Headlines
fbtw
Kabataan Party-list expels member over sexual misconduct

Kabataan Party-list expels member over sexual misconduct

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Kabataan Party-list has expelled one of its members over sexual misconduct following an internal investigation, as the youth...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Eid&rsquo;l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

Marcos: Eid’l Adha a call to make space for the Divine

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, June 6, expressed solidarity with the Muslim community in the Philippines on Eid’l...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Torre: No reward system for cops running after suspects

Torre: No reward system for cops running after suspects

By Emmanuel Tupas | 56 minutes ago
There is no reward system for police officers who will carry out police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s order to be more...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Recent moves cloud Senate&rsquo;s commitment to proceed&rsquo;

‘Recent moves cloud Senate’s commitment to proceed’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 56 minutes ago
Recent events in the Senate related to the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte has led to the “unpredictability”...
Headlines
fbtw
Scrapping K-12 could lead to bigger problems &ndash; Senator

Scrapping K-12 could lead to bigger problems – Senator

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 56 minutes ago
Scrapping the K-12 program altogether could lead to bigger problems such as higher youth unemployment, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;State of Imminent Disaster&rsquo; bill OK&rsquo;d in House

‘State of Imminent Disaster’ bill OK’d in House

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 56 minutes ago
The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Wednesday a bill institutionalizing a criteria for the...
Headlines
fbtw
1 in 5 pregnant women risks delivering malnourished baby

1 in 5 pregnant women risks delivering malnourished baby

By EJ Macababbad | 56 minutes ago
One out of five pregnant Filipino women is at risk of delivering a malnourished baby due to being nutritionally at risk, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with