House leaders to Chiz: No marching orders from Romualdez

MANILA, Philippines — After Senate President Chiz Escudero accused House members of merely following Speaker Martin Romualdez’s lead, House leaders pushed back, arguing there had been no such order to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Wala pong inuutos sa amin si Speaker. Wala,” House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega V said on Thursday, June 5. (The Speaker did not issue any order to us. None.)

Ortega also pointed out that Romualdez wasn’t the only one who supported impeachment, as hundreds of other lawmakers shared the same opinion based on their own analysis of the findings in the congressional hearings into Duterte’s fund use.

“Sabi ko nga, may kanya kanya pong pag-iisip ang mga congressman,” he added.

(As I said, each congressman has their own way of thinking.)

House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Khonghun echoed this sentiment, saying members of the lower chamber “work together” because they trust one another and have faith in Romualdez’s leadership.

This collaboration, however, does not mean they are forced to adopt the same positions on all issues or solutions to challenges.

“Walang sunod-sunuran dito sa Kamara. … Hindi niya tayo pinipilit, hinahayaan niya kaming magdesisyon base sa sarili naming prinsipyo at pananaw,” Khonghun said.

(There is no one who blindly follows here in the House. … We are not being forced, we are allowed to make decisions based on our own principles and perspectives.)

Constitutional mandate to try

Ortega asserted that, ultimately, it is the Constitution that senators and House members must abide by, no matter who is leading their chambers.

“Sinabi ko nga po na ang Speaker ay ang leader namin dito sa kamara. … Pero sabi ko, at the end of the day, andyan po ang Constitution,” he said.

(As I said, the Speaker is our leader here in the House. … But again, at the end of the day, the Constitution is there.)

It didn’t come as a surprise to Ortega that Sen. Bato dela Rosa was behind the draft resolution seeking a “de facto dismissal” of the impeachment trial, given his clear alliance with the Dutertes.

With the resolution’s existence and the Senate set to vote on the trial’s fate, Ortega said senators “have to police themselves.”

“They have to talk amongst themselves. Hindi po siguro tama na may kanya kanya. Collegial body po tayo (I don’t think it’s right to decide individually. We’re a collegial body),” he added, pointing out that despite differing views, they must act as a unified body.

The House leader said the bottom line is that any decision made by legislators stems from the people’s mandate, which is why he remains hopeful that the Senate will uphold its constitutional duty to try Duterte’s impeachment.

“We are waiting and we are confident that sabi nga po ng Constitution, the Senate must try,” Ortega said.

The Senate is set to vote on June 11, after the House prosecution panel presents the seven articles of impeachment, which pertain to grave allegations of corruption, bribery and other high crimes.

It is also the last plenary session before the 19th Congress closes, leaving the trial’s uncertainty to the 20th Congress.

