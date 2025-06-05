^

Headlines

House leaders to Chiz: No marching orders from Romualdez

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 4:10pm
House leaders to Chiz: No marching orders from Romualdez
House Speaker Martin Romualdez before the plenary session on Feb. 5, 2025, when Vice President Sara Duterte was impeached.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — After Senate President Chiz Escudero accused House members of merely following Speaker Martin Romualdez’s lead, House leaders pushed back, arguing there had been no such order to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte. 

“Wala pong inuutos sa amin si Speaker. Wala,” House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega V said on Thursday, June 5. (The Speaker did not issue any order to us. None.) 

Ortega also pointed out that Romualdez wasn’t the only one who supported impeachment, as hundreds of other lawmakers shared the same opinion based on their own analysis of the findings in the congressional hearings into Duterte’s fund use.

“Sabi ko nga, may kanya kanya pong pag-iisip ang mga congressman,” he added. 

(As I said, each congressman has their own way of thinking.) 

House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Khonghun echoed this sentiment, saying members of the lower chamber “work together” because they trust one another and have faith in Romualdez’s leadership. 

This collaboration, however, does not mean they are forced to adopt the same positions on all issues or solutions to challenges. 

“Walang sunod-sunuran dito sa Kamara. … Hindi niya tayo pinipilit, hinahayaan niya kaming magdesisyon base sa sarili naming prinsipyo at pananaw,” Khonghun said.

(There is no one who blindly follows here in the House. … We are not being forced, we are allowed to make decisions based on our own principles and perspectives.)

RELATED: Senate draft resolution to kill VP Sara's impeachment 'unconstitutional' — solons

Constitutional mandate to try

Ortega asserted that, ultimately, it is the Constitution that senators and House members must abide by, no matter who is leading their chambers.

“Sinabi ko nga po na ang Speaker ay ang leader namin dito sa kamara. … Pero sabi ko, at the end of the day, andyan po ang Constitution,” he said. 

(As I said, the Speaker is our leader here in the House. … But again, at the end of the day, the Constitution is there.)

It didn’t come as a surprise to Ortega that Sen. Bato dela Rosa was behind the draft resolution seeking a “de facto dismissal” of the impeachment trial, given his clear alliance with the Dutertes.

With the resolution’s existence and the Senate set to vote on the trial’s fate, Ortega said senators “have to police themselves.”

“They have to talk amongst themselves. Hindi po siguro tama na may kanya kanya. Collegial body po tayo (I don’t think it’s right to decide individually. We’re a collegial body),” he added, pointing out that despite differing views, they must act as a unified body.

The House leader said the bottom line is that any decision made by legislators stems from the people’s mandate, which is why he remains hopeful that the Senate will uphold its constitutional duty to try Duterte’s impeachment.

“We are waiting and we are confident that sabi nga po ng Constitution, the Senate must try,” Ortega said. 

The Senate is set to vote on June 11, after the House prosecution panel presents the seven articles of impeachment, which pertain to grave allegations of corruption, bribery and other high crimes. 

It is also the last plenary session before the 19th Congress closes, leaving the trial’s uncertainty to the 20th Congress.  

RELATED: Chiz to House lawmakers: Senate won’t be dictated on Sara impeachment 

CHIZ ESCUDERO

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

JAY KHONGHUN

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

PAOLO ORTEGA

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte eyes Dutch law to secure release

Duterte eyes Dutch law to secure release

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
In detention while awaiting trial for crimes against humanity in The Hague, former president Rodrigo Duterte is open to exploring...
Headlines
fbtw
Can Senate junk VP impeachment trial?

Can Senate junk VP impeachment trial?

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
An unsigned draft Senate resolution is being circulated, seeking the “de facto dismissal” of the impeachment complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara cites lapses in impeachment case

Sara cites lapses in impeachment case

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Will the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte push through?
Headlines
fbtw
Senate draft resolution to kill VP Sara's impeachment 'unconstitutional' &mdash; solons

Senate draft resolution to kill VP Sara's impeachment 'unconstitutional' — solons

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
House lawmakers were quick to question the constitutionality of a draft resolution seeking to dismiss the impeachment complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste on Imee: I don&rsquo;t like the Marcoses anymore

Baste on Imee: I don’t like the Marcoses anymore

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Incoming Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte has lukewarm feelings about Sen. Imee Marcos, particularly about her statement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dizon, 86 AFP officers get CA nod

Dizon, 86 AFP officers get CA nod

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday confirmed the ad interim appointments of Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, two...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd proposal to remove Ethics from curriculum bucked

DepEd proposal to remove Ethics from curriculum bucked

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The University of the Philippines - Diliman Department of Philosophy has voiced strong opposition to the Department of Education ...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT to Meta: Act vs fake news, disinformation

DICT to Meta: Act vs fake news, disinformation

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
With Filipinos among the top users of Facebook and Instagram, their parent firm Meta should strictly enforce its community...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines signs deal to acquire 12 FA-50s from South Korea

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is acquiring 12 more FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea as part of a $700-million deal reportedly signed on Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH warns public vs rainy season diseases

DOH warns public vs rainy season diseases

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
With the onset of the rainy season, the Department of Health is urging the public to take precautions against dengue and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with