^

Headlines

Philippines brings home 9 stranded seafarers from Yemen

Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 7:40pm
Philippines brings home 9 stranded seafarers from Yemen
Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara of the Department of Migrant Workers welcomes the nine Filipino seafarers upon their arrival from Yemen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Manila on Tuesday evening, June 3, 2025.
DMW

MANILA, Philippines — The government has repatriated nine Filipino seafarers who were stranded aboard an oil tanker at Yemen’s Ras Isa Port.

This is amid intensifying conflict in the region as Filipino maritime workers are exposed in high-risk assignments.

The seafarers, employed on the MV Rival, had been stuck in Yemen for several months due to fighting near the port.

They arrived in Manila on Tuesday evening, June 3, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The government coordinated with its embassies in Oman and Saudi Arabia, as well as the licensed recruitment agency responsible for their deployment, to facilitate the crew’s return, the DMW said in a statement.

DMW Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara met the seafarers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Also present were other officials and staff from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Follow through. Upon arrival, the crew members received immediate financial assistance through the DMW’s AKSYON Fund and support services, including medical check-ups and psychosocial counseling.

Filipino seafarers make up a significant portion of the global maritime workforce, with many working in conflict zones or on routes that expose them to geopolitical tensions.

The government said it is housing the crew and their families in a hotel while they undergo medical evaluations before returning to their home provinces.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

OFWS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

YEMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baste on Imee: I don&rsquo;t like the Marcoses anymore

Baste on Imee: I don’t like the Marcoses anymore

By Bella Cariaso | 21 hours ago
Incoming Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte has lukewarm feelings about Sen. Imee Marcos, particularly about her statement...
Headlines
fbtw
Lopez retirement brings Marcos' first Supreme Court appointment

Lopez retirement brings Marcos' first Supreme Court appointment

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
One of the 15-seat benches of the Supreme Court was vacated on Wednesday, June 4, as Associate Justice Mario Lopez has entered...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz dismisses allegations of &lsquo;no impeach trial&rsquo; plan

Chiz dismisses allegations of ‘no impeach trial’ plan

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Parrying accusations that he was deliberately delaying the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate draft resolution to kill VP Sara's impeachment 'unconstitutional' &mdash; solons

Senate draft resolution to kill VP Sara's impeachment 'unconstitutional' — solons

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
House lawmakers were quick to question the constitutionality of a draft resolution seeking to dismiss the impeachment complaint...
Headlines
fbtw

House committees on EJK, intel funds to release reports

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
The four House special committees that investigated extrajudicial killings of the previous administration and the P612.5-million unaccounted intelligence funds of Vice President Sara Duterte are expected to release...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chiz to House lawmakers: Senate won&rsquo;t be dictated on Sara impeachment
Chiz to House lawmakers: Senate won’t be dictated on Sara impeachment
4 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
'Scrap of paper': Escudero says no resolution yet to dismiss Sara trial

'Scrap of paper': Escudero says no resolution yet to dismiss Sara trial

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Senate President Chiz Escudero denied there was a resolution in the Senate seeking to dismiss the impeachment trial of Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Kabataan probes internal abuse claims, offers 'full support' for victim's legal action

Kabataan probes internal abuse claims, offers 'full support' for victim's legal action

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
A youth party-list group is investigating allegations of sexual assault against one of its members, who has reportedly been...
Headlines
fbtw
Teodoro pushes back vs China 'propaganda spiels&rsquo;: Trust needed for South China Sea talks

Teodoro pushes back vs China 'propaganda spiels’: Trust needed for South China Sea talks

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro firmly dismissed what appeared to be Chinese propaganda at an international defense forum,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with