Philippines brings home 9 stranded seafarers from Yemen

Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara of the Department of Migrant Workers welcomes the nine Filipino seafarers upon their arrival from Yemen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Manila on Tuesday evening, June 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has repatriated nine Filipino seafarers who were stranded aboard an oil tanker at Yemen’s Ras Isa Port.

This is amid intensifying conflict in the region as Filipino maritime workers are exposed in high-risk assignments.

The seafarers, employed on the MV Rival, had been stuck in Yemen for several months due to fighting near the port.

They arrived in Manila on Tuesday evening, June 3, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The government coordinated with its embassies in Oman and Saudi Arabia, as well as the licensed recruitment agency responsible for their deployment, to facilitate the crew’s return, the DMW said in a statement.

DMW Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara met the seafarers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Also present were other officials and staff from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Follow through. Upon arrival, the crew members received immediate financial assistance through the DMW’s AKSYON Fund and support services, including medical check-ups and psychosocial counseling.

Filipino seafarers make up a significant portion of the global maritime workforce, with many working in conflict zones or on routes that expose them to geopolitical tensions.

The government said it is housing the crew and their families in a hotel while they undergo medical evaluations before returning to their home provinces.