^

Headlines

Lopez retirement brings Marcos' first Supreme Court appointment

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 11:16am
Lopez retirement brings Marcos' first Supreme Court appointment
Retired Associate Justice Mario Lopez during his final flag ceremony as a Supreme Court Justice on June 2, 2025.
Supreme Court Office of the Spokesperson

MANILA, Philippines — One of the 15-seat benches of the Supreme Court was vacated on Wednesday, June 4, as Associate Justice Mario Lopez has entered compulsory retirement.

Lopez reached the age of 70, the limit set by the 1987 Constitution for members of the judiciary to hold office.

Appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte on December 5, 2019, Lopez previously served as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals for thirteen years. He was the chairperson of the 12th Division and the Court of Appeals Rules Committee.

Lopez also served as the chairperson of the 2024 Bar Examinations, where 3,962 Bar aspirants passed, achieving an overall passing rate of 37.84%.

His retirement ceremony was held on June 3.

Marcos' first high court appointment. Lopez’s retirement will pave the way for the first Supreme Court appointment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On May 30, the Judicial and Bar Council submitted a shortlist of possible appointees for the position vacated by Lopez.

 

 

Candidates for the associate justice position include Court Administrator Raul Villanueva, Court of Appeals justices, and newly appointed Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe.

Despite Berberabe’s appointment as the chief government lawyer, she can still be appointed as an associate justice if Marcos chooses to do so, as the Constitution allows the president to appoint from the list submitted by the JBC.

 

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE MARIO LOPEZ

JUDICIARY

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baste on Imee: I don&rsquo;t like the Marcoses anymore

Baste on Imee: I don’t like the Marcoses anymore

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Incoming Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte has lukewarm feelings about Sen. Imee Marcos, particularly about her statement...
Headlines
fbtw

House committees on EJK, intel funds to release reports

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The four House special committees that investigated extrajudicial killings of the previous administration and the P612.5-million unaccounted intelligence funds of Vice President Sara Duterte are expected to release...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate shouldn&rsquo;t shut door on truth in VP Sara impeachment, says House prosecutor

Senate shouldn’t shut door on truth in VP Sara impeachment, says House prosecutor

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
Impeachment shouldn’t die with Congress, House prosecutors argue. It must proceed “forthwith,” as required...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla pushes for PNP-DOJ unity to end &lsquo;blame game&rsquo;

Remulla pushes for PNP-DOJ unity to end ‘blame game’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Wanting to end the recurring blame game between police officers and prosecutors, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic...
Headlines
fbtw
With rainy season, heat index alerts suspended

With rainy season, heat index alerts suspended

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday announced the suspension...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chiz dismisses allegations of &lsquo;no impeach trial&rsquo; plan

Chiz dismisses allegations of ‘no impeach trial’ plan

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Parrying accusations that he was deliberately delaying the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President...
Headlines
fbtw
P20 rice now part of Walang Gutom program

P20 rice now part of Walang Gutom program

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The government has officially rolled out its P20-per-kilo rice initiative under the Walang Gutom Program to make affordable...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd, PCCI to boost K-12 &nbsp;graduates&rsquo; employability

DepEd, PCCI to boost K-12  graduates’ employability

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Industry-based training will be integrated into the strengthened senior high school program this school year, per a memorandum...
Headlines
fbtw

DPWH engineers told: Accelerate infrastructure projects

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan has urged district engineers to speed up the implementation of infrastructure projects in response to growing public demand for quality inf...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with