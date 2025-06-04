Lopez retirement brings Marcos' first Supreme Court appointment

Retired Associate Justice Mario Lopez during his final flag ceremony as a Supreme Court Justice on June 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the 15-seat benches of the Supreme Court was vacated on Wednesday, June 4, as Associate Justice Mario Lopez has entered compulsory retirement.

Lopez reached the age of 70, the limit set by the 1987 Constitution for members of the judiciary to hold office.

Appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte on December 5, 2019, Lopez previously served as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals for thirteen years. He was the chairperson of the 12th Division and the Court of Appeals Rules Committee.

Lopez also served as the chairperson of the 2024 Bar Examinations, where 3,962 Bar aspirants passed, achieving an overall passing rate of 37.84%.

His retirement ceremony was held on June 3.

Marcos' first high court appointment. Lopez’s retirement will pave the way for the first Supreme Court appointment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On May 30, the Judicial and Bar Council submitted a shortlist of possible appointees for the position vacated by Lopez.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) released the shortlist of applicants for the position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.



One Associate Justice position will be vacated as Justice Mario Lopez reaches compulsory retirement on June 4. l via @IanLaquiPatrick pic.twitter.com/UC6Q5wpCGB — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 30, 2025

Candidates for the associate justice position include Court Administrator Raul Villanueva, Court of Appeals justices, and newly appointed Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe.

Despite Berberabe’s appointment as the chief government lawyer, she can still be appointed as an associate justice if Marcos chooses to do so, as the Constitution allows the president to appoint from the list submitted by the JBC.