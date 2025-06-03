^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 7:25pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A netizen from Toledo, Cebu captured the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on December 9, 2024
Photos courtesy of Rob Ilumba Ugbinada

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP readies plan for possible ICC arrest order for Bato

PNP readies plan for possible ICC arrest order for Bato

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is preparing a contingency plan should the International Criminal Court issue a warrant...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino, Pimentel spar over Sara impeachment, citing constitutional gaps
play

Tolentino, Pimentel spar over Sara impeachment, citing constitutional gaps

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino and Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel clashed on Monday over the fate of Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
In lieu of Sara's impeachment trial, Senate advances rightsizing, MTRCB bills

In lieu of Sara's impeachment trial, Senate advances rightsizing, MTRCB bills

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Instead of proceeding with Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, the Senate advanced several measures on...
Headlines
fbtw
Will Sara impeach trial push through?
play

Will Sara impeach trial push through?

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The Senate will decide on June 11 whether it will formally convene as an impeachment court to try Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima hits Escudero's uncertainty: Sara Duterte's trial not optional

De Lima hits Escudero's uncertainty: Sara Duterte's trial not optional

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
After Senate President Chiz Escudero said Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial may not proceed in the 20th...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Darryl Yap to face trial after 'not guilty' plea in Vic Sotto's case

Darryl Yap to face trial after 'not guilty' plea in Vic Sotto's case

By Ian Laqui | 1 hour ago
Yap entered the plea of not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday, June 3, according to his lawyer, Raymund Fortun.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine mangoes break into Italian market in first-ever export

Philippine mangoes break into Italian market in first-ever export

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Philippine mangoes have officially arrived in Italy, marking the first commercial shipment of the fruit to the country, with...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Eid&rsquo;l Adha, June 6

MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Eid’l Adha, June 6

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced it will suspend the expanded unified vehicular volume reduction...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon to drench Luzon areas on June 3

Monsoon to drench Luzon areas on June 3

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA declares onset of rainy season

PAGASA declares onset of rainy season

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
 It’s official: the rainy season is here.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with