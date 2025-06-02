^

39 foreigners nabbed in Taguig for Immigration violations

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 6:12pm
39 foreigners nabbed in Taguig for Immigration violations
Foreign nationals nabbed by Bureau of Immigration Officials in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on May 29, 2025.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration arrested 39 foreign nationals in Taguig City for violating Philippine immigration rules.

The foreign nationals, who are all Chinese, were arrested in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on May 29. 

The operation was led by the bureau’s intelligence division in coordination with the Philippine National Police Southern Police District.  They targeted a major telecommunications company where foreign nationals are working. 

Initial reports indicate that the individuals failed to present valid travel documents during the raid, classifying them as undocumented aliens under Philippine law. 

Further verification revealed that while some of the foreign nationals possessed working visas, these visas were issued under petitions from a different company, constituting a breach of their visa conditions.

“Foreign nationals who wish to work in the Philippines must comply with all our laws and procedures. Those who enter under false pretenses or switch employers without proper authorization will face the full force of the law," Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said in a statement. 

According to the bureau, the raid was the culmination of weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering, conducted in coordination with other government agencies. 

The arrested individuals underwent standard booking procedures and have since been transferred to the bureau’s detention facility in Bicutan, pending the commencement of deportation proceedings.

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

FOREIGN NATIONALS
