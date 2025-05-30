^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 7:12pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A photo of Kanlaon Volcano's crater captured by the Pilippine Air Froce during an aerial survey on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island erupted on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Philippine Air Force via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COA: Solidum highest-paid Cabinet member in 2024

COA: Solidum highest-paid Cabinet member in 2024

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. took home the biggest paycheck among the Cabinet members of President...
Headlines
fbtw
Torre, who led Duterte arrest, is new PNP chief

Torre, who led Duterte arrest, is new PNP chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, the man who arrested former president Rodrigo Duterte and flushed out pastor Apollo Quiboloy...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate resets VP impeach complaint reading to June 11

Senate resets VP impeach complaint reading to June 11

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has moved the presentation of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
President&rsquo;s men: Marcos retains Cabinet secretaries behind Duterte&rsquo;s ICC arrest

President’s men: Marcos retains Cabinet secretaries behind Duterte’s ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
With the fate of several Cabinet members hanging in the balance, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen to retain key officials...
Headlines
fbtw
The 3 careers that offer Filipinos best shot at New Zealand long-term residency

The 3 careers that offer Filipinos best shot at New Zealand long-term residency

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Filipino students pursuing agriculture, teaching, or civil engineering in New Zealand will have a "greater chance"...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timor-Leste sets conditions on Teves deportation

Timor-Leste sets conditions on Teves deportation

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Timor-Leste has set conditions before allowing the deportation of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr, the chief state investigator...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves back from Timor-Leste

Teves back from Timor-Leste

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. was flown back to the Philippines yesterday after Timor-Leste ordered...
Headlines
fbtw
Solgen replaced; Gibo, 2 Remullas retained

Solgen replaced; Gibo, 2 Remullas retained

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Menardo Guevarra is out as solicitor general while Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, his brother Interior and Local...
Headlines
fbtw
Odd-even exemptions, NCAP complaints to be reviewed

Odd-even exemptions, NCAP complaints to be reviewed

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is facing numerous requests for exemptions, as well as objections, to its...
Headlines
fbtw

Pinoys want Congress to prioritize education, agriculture, health care – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
For most Filipinos, newly elected lawmakers should prioritize policies that will improve the country’s education, agriculture and health care sectors, a survey conducted by Social Weather Stations a few...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with