DOJ files request to cancel Harry Roqueâ€™s passport

DOJ files request to cancel Harry Roque’s passport

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 7:55pm
Ex-presidential spokesperson Harry Roque at the Hague, Netherlands following the arrest of the former president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity.
One News via Gretchen Ho / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed on Monday, May 26,  that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a motion to revoke the passports of former human rights lawyer and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

According to the justice chief, the cancellation of Roque’s passports would “limit his options,” as he allegedly holds two or three.

“I think he holds two or three passports pa nga, may nagsabi sakin ng ganun. Ang mahalaga, talagang mapilitan siyang mag-account sa kanyang mga ginawa dito at depensahan niya ang sarili niya,” Remulla said in an interview with reporters on Monday. 

(I think he holds two or three passports, someone told me that. What's important is that he would really be forced to account for his actions here and defend himself.)

When asked when the motion was filed, Remulla said: "I think Friday."

Philstar.com has reached out to DOJ Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano for clarification on the date the motion was filed, but he has yet to respond.

Roque has expressed his intention to seek asylum in the Netherlands, contending that this application would guarantee his protection under the principle of non-refoulement. 

This principle, according to international law, forbids the return of individuals to a country where they would face persecution or severe harm, such as torture or ill-treatment.

However, if Roque has been found undocumented, Remulla said that he may face deportation. 

“Deportation na ‘yun kasi ‘pag undocumented ka, you have to be deported,” he said. 

(That would be deportation because if you are undocumented, you have to be deported.)

The DOJ on May 20 announced its plans to seek an Interpol red notice for Harry Roque, the former spokesperson for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Roque faces criminal charges filed by the DOJ in an Angeles City court, stemming from his alleged involvement in the operations of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Porac, Pampanga.

He went into hiding after the House of Representatives' Quad Committee issued an arrest warrant and a contempt citation against him, ordering his detention due to his failure to provide documentation explaining his sudden increase in wealth. 

After several months of evading authorities, he resurfaced on March 14, appearing with Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Robin Padilla outside the International Criminal Court (ICC) building in The Hague, Netherlands.

