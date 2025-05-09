^

Headlines

Fact check: Filipino Cardinal Tagle is not the 267th pope

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 5:10pm
Fact check: Filipino Cardinal Tagle is not the 267th pope
Filipino cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle (R) attends a rosary prayer at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome on April 24, 2025.
AFP / Marco Bertorello

MANILA, Philippines — Even hours after the Vatican announced the new pope, multiple online posts still falsely claimed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as the 267th pontiff who took the name Pope Luis I.

An edited photo falsely showing Tagle being crowned with the papal headgear “miter,” alongside two unidentified cardinals in red robes and the late Pope Francis lying with his eyes closed, circulated online bearing a misspelled text:

“Breaking: Cardinal Tagle Crownd As Pope Luis I — A New Era Begins…” 

The image’s accompanying caption, however, uses the correct spelling of “crowned” and continues with either a non-clickable “See more” or “Read More here,” sometimes accompanied by a link to a fake article and YouTube video of Tagle named as the new pope. 

RATING: This is false. 

Facts

According to Vatican News and several other media outlets, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

The secret conclave, consisting of 133 cardinal-electors, reached a two-thirds majority consensus on the fourth ballot, choosing Prevost as the new pope.

White smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at around 12:08 a.m. on May 9, 2025 (PST), indicating that the conclave had successfully elected the next pope.

An hour later, Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announced the new pope before a crowd of thousands.

After declaring, “Habemus Papam,” meaning “We have a pope,” Mamberti introduced and proclaimed Prevost as the new pontiff in Latin: 

“The Most Eminent and Most Reverend Lord Robert Francis Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV.”

This makes Prevost the first American and Augustinian pope in the long history of the Catholic Church.

Why we fact-checked this

Philstar.com conducted a quick search and found that the same photo and caption were posted by at least 20 Facebook accounts a few hours before and after Prevost was proclaimed the new pope. Here are some of them. 

Posts of the same photo with nearly the same caption were shared by multiple Facebook accounts hours before and after the new pope was announced at around 1 a.m. on May 9, 2025 (PST).
Philstar.com's screenshots

One particular post in a Facebook group at 6:41 a.m. on May 9 was shared by 419 accounts across various groups, including those focused on food recipes, fan clubs, trading and job hiring, with no specific common interest.  

However, the photo had already started circulating on Facebook as early as May 7, when the conclave began and the first ballot was cast. One post at 11:04 p.m. on May 7 garnered 937 shares and comments congratulating Tagle.

While Tagle was considered one of the frontrunners, or “papabiles,” to succeed Pope Francis and was often referred to as his Asian counterpart, he was not selected by the College of Cardinals.

Compared to Prevost, Tagle also received more coverage from both local and international media before and during the conclave, largely due to his similarities with the late Pope Francis.

RELATED: Fact Check: If elected, would Tagle be the first 'Asian' pope?

CARDINAL ANTONIO TAGLE

CONCLAVE

FACT CHECK

FACT-CHECK

PAPAL WATCH

POPE LEO XIV
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Solid North drivers test positive for drugs &mdash; DOTr

Solid North drivers test positive for drugs — DOTr

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Following the deadly SCTEX toll plaza crash, the Department of Transportation announced that two drivers from the Solid North...
Headlines
fbtw
Meet Pope Leo XIV: Mathematician, multilingual, with roots in the Americas
play

Meet Pope Leo XIV: Mathematician, multilingual, with roots in the Americas

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
He's not just the first American pope. Here are five things that sets Pope Leo XIV apart.
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as first American pope
play

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as first American pope

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost — who holds nationality in both the United States and Peru — emerged Thursday...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: No proof showing &lsquo;perceived bias&rsquo; of judges

ICC prosecutor: No proof showing ‘perceived bias’ of judges

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
For International Criminal Court  prosecutor Karim Khan, the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte failed...
Headlines
fbtw
Flashback: When Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited the Philippines

Flashback: When Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited the Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The newly elected pope, Leo XIV, previously visited the Philippines while he was still a priest.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 national elections

LIVE updates: 2025 national elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Filipinos nationwide will begin casting their votes on Monday, May 12, as the country holds its 2025 midterm elections. ...
Headlines
fbtw
Top Phiippine legislators hail new pope as 'beacon of hope' in divided world

Top Phiippine legislators hail new pope as 'beacon of hope' in divided world

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The election of Pope Leo XIV is bringing renewed hope to the Catholic Church’s 1.4 billion faithful at a time of global...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines eyeing VFA with South Korea &mdash; officials

Philippines eyeing VFA with South Korea — officials

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
A visiting forces agreement between the Philippines and South Korea could soon be in the works, the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte Youth tries to file impeachment bid vs President Marcos

Duterte Youth tries to file impeachment bid vs President Marcos

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Two Duterte Youth members attempted to file an impeachment complaint against President Bongbong Marcos on May 8 but were unable...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with