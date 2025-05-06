Last batch of ballots sent to Metro Manila as election day nears

Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on January 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections began distributing 7.5 million ballots across Metro Manila on Tuesday, May 6 – the final phase of its nationwide ballot deployment, less than a week before election day.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said that eight cities — Caloocan, Marikina, Pasig, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Malabon, Navotas and San Juan — will receive their ballots today, while the remaining Metro Manila cities will receive their ballots tomorrow.

Metro Manila — one of the country's most vote-rich regions — is the last to receive the ballots as shipments for other regions have already been distributed and secured in their respective treasurer's offices.

The ballots will remain secured in these offices until they are distributed to electoral board members on Sunday or early Monday morning. Garcia said this will allow teachers to proceed directly to their assigned precincts.

The Comelec chairperson expressed confidence in the security measures implemented for the transport of ballots, with Philippine National Police personnel escorting each delivery truck.

"This is the number one accountable document in an election," Garcia said in an interview.

Comelec 'on track' for May 12 election day

With less than a week before voters head to the polls, Garcia said the Comelec is now primarily focused on monitoring and supervision, as most major preparations have been completed.

"We're on track with all our preparations," Garcia said. "We are currently monitoring the delivery of all equipment, the conduct of final testing and sealing at various precincts nationwide, checking of ballot security, and supervising the deployment of security personnel, especially in critical areas."

The Comelec chairperson noted that the Technical Evaluation Committee issued a certification on April 30 confirming that the automated election system that will be used in the May 12 polls "can operate properly, securely, and accurately."

Garcia said this certification is the final component needed for the full implementation of automated elections.

Final testing continues

Garcia also said that final testing and sealing of voting machines will continue until May 7, though the Comelec will accommodate requests from some precincts to extend testing until May 8, particularly where electoral board members were previously unavailable.

"We can allow this because final testing and sealing can technically be conducted until election day, but we scheduled it earlier. If they request to hold it on May 8, we will still permit it," he explained.

The Comelec chairperson said that there have been no "untoward incidents" during the nationwide deployment of ballots and other election paraphernalia, including automated counting machines, batteries, and other equipment.

Special arrangements for vulnerable sectors

Garcia said special arrangements have been finalized for vulnerable sectors, who will be the first to vote from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on election day.

He also confirmed that no teachers have reported being unable to serve on election day.

Around 68 million voters registered for the May 12 elections.