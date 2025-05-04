^

DOT: Tourism activities at Mt. Pinatubo suspended

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 5:08pm
Photo shows the crater lake at the Mount Pinatubo caldera in the Philippines.
Wikimedia Commons / Lance Vanlewen

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Sunday, May 4, issued an advisory calling on all visitors and tourism stakeholders to comply with the suspension of all tourism-related activities at Mt. Pinatubo in Botolan, Zambales, following the issuance of an executive order.

Executive Order No. 05 s. 2025, issued by the Botolan local government, took effect on Friday, May 2. It orders a halt to all travel, tourism programs, and projects in the Mt. Pinatubo area until further notice.

The suspension of tourism activities comes after members of the Aeta Indigenous Peoples of Tarlac last month raised concerns over their indigenous rights and tourism practices in the area.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) said that the Aeta community members blocked access to the Mt. Pinatubo Center to express their concerns about fair compensation and recognition of their ancestral domain on April 18.

"While some individuals were briefly taken into custody by the police authorities, they were released the same day with no charges filed. Nevertheless, we are seeking explanation from the law enforcement authorities on the propriety of taking into custody of the Indigenous Peoples who are peacefully airing their grievances within the four corners of their ancestral domain," the NCIP said in a statement on April 25.

The NCIP said it has been actively collaborating with the Aeta community, the Local Government Unit of Capas, Tarlac, and other stakeholders to address these concerns since October 2024.

"Our efforts aim to ensure that indigenous peoples receive a fair share of tourism benefits without imposing additional costs on visitors," the NCIP said.

"The actions of the Aeta community underscore the need for meaningful dialogue on ancestral land rights and equitable tourism practices. Indigenous Peoples are vital stewards of our cultural and environmental heritage, and it is essential to respect their rights while promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism," it added.

In its advisory, the DOT acknowledged Mt. Pinatubo’s vital role in the local tourism economy but expressed its full support for the decision made by Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane.

It also said that it takes the concerns of the Aeta community seriously.

"Likewise, the department puts utmost consideration on the concerns raised by the five Ayta clans from Capas, Tarlac, during a recent consultative session organized by the DOT Central Luzon Office and various stakeholders," the DOT said.

Tourists are advised to contact the DOT Tourist Assistance Call Center through the following channels for inquiries and assistance following the suspension of tourism activities at Mt. Pinatubo:

