Solid North bus ops suspended after deadly SCTEX crash

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 9:56am
Solid North bus ops suspended after deadly SCTEX crash
A speeding Solid North bus crashed into several vehicles at an SCTEX toll plaza in Tarlac City.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered the suspension of Solid North Bus's operations after one of its units figured in a deadly crash at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) toll plaza on Labor Day.

A speeding Solid North bus plowed through multiple vehicles at the SCTEX in Tarlac City, resulting in the deaths of 12 people, including six minors. It also left at least 27 others injured.

“Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to immediately issue a suspension order against Solid North Bus, following the fatal road crash in SCTEX earlier today,” the DOTR said in a statement.

The agency has yet to disclose when the suspension order against the bus company would take effect.

Tarlac police said that at least four vehicles were lined up at the toll plaza when the speeding passenger bus rammed into them from behind. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said the incident occurred at around 12:18 p.m., with first responders arriving at the scene by 12:23 p.m.

