Marcos to Ombudsman: Observe due process in Gwen Garcia suspension

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reacted to the Ombudsman’s decision to preventively suspend Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, emphasizing the importance of observing due process, especially with the elections approaching.

Garcia was suspended by the Ombudsman for six months after issuing a quarry permit to a company without an environmental compliance certificate.

“Let me be clear: in a time like this—so close to the elections—it is vital that we uphold the rule of law and observe due process. Any action that affects the mandate of a duly elected official must go through the proper channels and in accordance with the Constitution and the Omnibus Election Code,” Marcos said.

“Gov. Garcia has served Cebu with strength and consistency. Until all legal questions surrounding this suspension are resolved, she deserves to be treated fairly and with the respect owed to her office,” he added.

The president said that politics should not get in the way of public service.

The Cebu governor, who is currently gunning for reelection, said that she will comply with the suspension order but will contest it through the proper channels.

Garcia’s prevention comes several days after meeting with Marcos on April 23. The president also met with several Visayas governors that day.

After the meeting, the government announced that it would roll out P20/kilo rice in select Visayas areas.

The rice rollout has been slammed by Marcos’ critics, primarily Vice President Sara Duterte.

The midterm elections are set for May 12. The upcoming polls are shaping up to be among the most contentious, coming on the heels of the Uniteam breakdown between Marcos and Duterte.