^

Headlines

Marcos to Ombudsman: Observe due process in Gwen Garcia suspension

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 4:12pm
Marcos to Ombudsman: Observe due process in Gwen Garcia suspension
Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia meets with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on April 23, 2025 in Cebu.
Gov. Gwen Garcia via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reacted to the Ombudsman’s decision to preventively suspend Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia, emphasizing the importance of observing due process, especially with the elections approaching.

Garcia was suspended by the Ombudsman for six months after issuing a quarry permit to a company without an environmental compliance certificate. 

“Let me be clear: in a time like this—so close to the elections—it is vital that we uphold the rule of law and observe due process. Any action that affects the mandate of a duly elected official must go through the proper channels and in accordance with the Constitution and the Omnibus Election Code,” Marcos said. 

“Gov. Garcia has served Cebu with strength and consistency. Until all legal questions surrounding this suspension are resolved, she deserves to be treated fairly and with the respect owed to her office,” he added. 

The president said that politics should not get in the way of public service. 

The Cebu governor, who is currently gunning for reelection, said that she will comply with the suspension order but will contest it through the proper channels. 

Garcia’s prevention comes several days after meeting with Marcos on April 23. The president also met with several Visayas governors that day. 

After the meeting, the government announced that it would roll out P20/kilo rice in select Visayas areas. 

The rice rollout has been slammed by Marcos’ critics, primarily Vice President Sara Duterte. 

The midterm elections are set for May 12. The upcoming polls are shaping up to be among the most contentious, coming on the heels of the Uniteam breakdown between Marcos and Duterte.

BONGBONG MARCOS

GWEN GARCIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ summons Sara Duterte as probe into Marcos death threat starts

DOJ summons Sara Duterte as probe into Marcos death threat starts

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been summoned by the Department of Justice for a preliminary investigation over the grave...
Headlines
fbtw
VP summoned by prosecutor on grave threats, sedition

VP summoned by prosecutor on grave threats, sedition

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has been summoned by the Office of the Prosecutor for a preliminary investigation on her case...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace mum on VP claim of possible ICC arrest

Palace mum on VP claim of possible ICC arrest

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang was mum on Vice President Sara Duterte’s claim that she is among those who could be ordered arrested...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI asked to probe document linking Lakas-CMD, House to alleged Duterte plot

NBI asked to probe document linking Lakas-CMD, House to alleged Duterte plot

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The NBI may launch a probe into the "leaked" document alleging an administration plot against the Dutertes, following...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara ratings up, Marcos&rsquo;s slightly down &ndash; OCTA

Sara ratings up, Marcos’s slightly down – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Trust and satisfaction with the performance of Vice President Sara Duterte rebounded in a survey conducted by the OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wealth of the nation comes from its workers &mdash; Marcos

Wealth of the nation comes from its workers — Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
In his Labor Day message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country’s true wealth lies in its workers.
Headlines
fbtw
Scorching Labor Day: &lsquo;Danger&rsquo; heat alert up in 17 areas

Scorching Labor Day: ‘Danger’ heat alert up in 17 areas

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

Philippines, New Zealand sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

By Pam Castro | 8 hours ago
The Philippines and New Zealand signed an agreement on Wednesday allowing the deployment of troops on each other's territory,...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Defer P20 rice rollout after polls

Comelec: Defer P20 rice rollout after polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
After the pilot launch of the P20 per kilo rice project, the Commission on Elections  has advised the government to defer...
Headlines
fbtw

China’s ‘crimes against humanity’ hit

17 hours ago
Following its previous claim that it took control of sand bars located near Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela said China should “take full responsibility”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with