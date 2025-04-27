^

Marcos vetoes bill amending BCDA charter

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos vetoes bill amending BCDA charter
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s new alternate runway on January 30, 2025.
Photos courtesy of PCO

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has vetoed a bill seeking to amend the charter of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), citing possible conflict with existing laws and “adverse” impact on the government’s fiscal position.

Marcos noted several issues with the enrolled bill, including the proposed increase of P100 billion in authorized capital, which he said could affect the government’s fiscal integrity, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement yesterday, quoting the President’s veto message dated April 24 that was transmitted to Congress.

“Although President Marcos recognized Congress’ noble intention in crafting the bill, he said he could not ignore the concerns raised by the national agencies,” the PCO said.

Marcos said the proposal to use the proceeds from the sale of the allocated lands from the ecozones to accrue mainly to the BCDA is inconsistent with the government’s one-fund policy, limiting its fiscal flexibility in deciding fund utilization for more pressing concerns.

In addition, the bill antithetically grants to the BCDA the authority to determine alienable and disposable lands, which clearly falls under the mandate of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, he said.

Marcos added the bill’s language granting land ownership and authority to the BCDA in disposing of lands contradicts Republic v. Heirs of Bernabe, which provides that the state is the beneficial owner of the lands transferred to the BCDA by virtue of Republic Act 7227.

Created in 1992, the BCDA is a government-owned and -controlled corporation, mandated to transform former US military bases into alternative productive civilian use.

BCDA
