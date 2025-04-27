^

Drills, naval exercises mark Balikatan 2025

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Drills, naval exercises mark Balikatan 2025
Philippine Navy personnel aboard the BRP Ramon Alcaraz operate a .50 caliber gun during a surface target shoot on Friday, as part of the Gunnery Exercise event at San Felipe, Zambales.
MANILA, Philippines — Live fire drills and joint naval maneuvers – mostly in the waters of Zambales – marked the first three days of the Balikatan exercises of Philippine and US forces.

Lt. Col. John Paul Salgado, chief of the Combined Joint Information Bureau of Exercise Balikatan 40-2025, said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) led on Friday a successful Gunnery Exercise (GUNNEX) some 21 nautical miles west of the coast of San Felipe, Zambales, as part of a Multilateral Maritime Event (MME).

The drill involved live-fire maneuvers using .50 caliber guns of the Philippine Navy’s BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Apolinario Mabini.

Salgado said the Philippine Coast Guard took part by deploying its Offshore Patrol Vessel BRP Gabriela Silang. The USS Savannah and USS Comstock took part in the MME.

Salgado said the GUNNEX served as a platform for the joint forces to refine naval surface warfare tactics, improve communication interoperability and strengthen maritime domain awareness in the West Philippine Sea.

Also during the MME, crewmembers of the BRP Jose Rizal conducted fire drill, first aid response and casualty evacuation exercise.

Salgado said the activities were aimed at enhancing the crew’s readiness and coordination in responding to onboard emergencies, with emphasis on fire suppression, immediate medical response and safe evacuation procedures.

Meanwhile at the Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in San Antonio, Zambales, the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) took the lead in SPYDER (Surface-to-Air Python and Derby) Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) activity.

The PAF unit joined the US Marine Corps’ 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion and the US Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery in the event.

Salgado said the exchange focused on potential integration of the US Marine Air Defense Integrated System and Avenger systems with the PAF’s SPYDER system to enhance joint air and missile defense capabilities, supporting stronger interoperability.

On Thursday also in San Antonio, Zambales, the same PAF unit teamed up with the US Army’s Multi-Domain Task Force to learn about the High Power Microwave (HPM) System, a weapon that uses radio frequency waves to disrupt or disable electronic components.

Salgado said the SMEE provided a valuable opportunity for PAF personnel to gain firsthand knowledge of the HPM system’s capabilities, operational procedures and potential applications in modern defense scenarios.

Aside from military activities, a collaborative Community Health Engagement event was held in Barangay Pulong Sampalok, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan, through the joint efforts of the AFP, the US Air Forces and the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

Salgado said activities included health lectures on proper nutrition, diabetes awareness, responsible antibiotic use, and Basic Life Support training – all aimed at improving community health knowledge and resilience.

ZAMBALES
