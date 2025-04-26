^

Headlines

Philippine Navy test-fires Spike NLOS missile system

Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 11:43am
Philippine Navy test-fires Spike NLOS missile system
The Philippine Navy fast attack interdiction craft BRP Albert Majini being launched into the water at Cavite Naval Shipyard on Nov. 12, 2024.
Embassy of Israel in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy has reached a modernization milestone with the first live-fire demonstration of the Spike Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile system aboard the BRP Albert Majini (PG-909) off Mariveles, Bataan.

Capt. John Percie Alcos, Navy spokesperson, announced the successful test-firing as part of the MISSILEX 2025 exercise.

The crew of BRP Albert Majini, part of the Acero-class patrol gunboat fleet, launched two types of Spike NLOS missiles—one being a fragmentation missile and a penetration blast-fragmentation missile, Alcos told the Philippine News Agency.

Both missiles hit their targets with precision, he added, striking a target approximately 24 kilometers away.

The missile system. Developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Spike NLOS missile system offers a range of up to 30 kilometers.

It is also equipped with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors for both day and night operations, while giving the Navy's an advantage in engaging targets from stand-off distances.

Tactics. The exercise also featured a swarm maneuver involving the BRP Tomas Campo (PG-908)—another patrol gunboat—and BRP Albert Majini.  This tactic involved several ships or boats moving and attacking together, making it harder for an enemy to defend against them.

It was an exercise in close-range firepower and coordination while using a 30mm cannon and two .50 caliber Mini-Typhoon machine guns, which are powerful weapons for close-range defense and attack.

It showed how the Navy's ships could combine their firepower and tactics to respond quickly and effectively in real-life situations.

The vessel. The BRP Albert Majini, meanwhile, is among the newest assets acquired under the Philippine Navy’s modernization program. It was launched as the first assembled missile-capable attack craft in November 2024.

MISSILE SYSTEM

PHILIPPINE NAVY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The lead defense lawyer of former president Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his call to all Filipinos to respect the judges...
Headlines
fbtw
Principal removed from position after viral toga incident&nbsp;
play

Principal removed from position after viral toga incident 

19 hours ago
The school principal at the center of a controversial graduation ceremony in Antique has been removed from their position,...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for &lsquo;Duter10&rsquo; bets

VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for ‘Duter10’ bets

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and her siblings will go full force in campaigning for the senatorial candidates of the Partido...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to VP: Don&rsquo;t be termite, stop crab mentality

Palace to VP: Don’t be termite, stop crab mentality

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Sara Duterte for linking the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to address questions raised about confidential funds and her impending impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malolos church bells to ring 88 times for Pope Francis

Malolos church bells to ring 88 times for Pope Francis

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 13 hours ago
All churches in Malolos, Bulacan will ring their bells 88 times at 4 p.m. today, simultaneously with the burial mass for Pope...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect higher pump prices next week

Expect higher pump prices next week

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Oil companies are expected to hike fuel prices again in the coming week due to further tightening of global crude supply...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT to accelerate, expand access to digital loans

DICT to accelerate, expand access to digital loans

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to accelerate and expand access...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, Ishiba to discuss security, maritime issues

President Marcos, Ishiba to discuss security, maritime issues

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
National security cooperation, maritime law enforcement and the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will be among the key topics...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with