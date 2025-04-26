Philippine Navy test-fires Spike NLOS missile system

The Philippine Navy fast attack interdiction craft BRP Albert Majini being launched into the water at Cavite Naval Shipyard on Nov. 12, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy has reached a modernization milestone with the first live-fire demonstration of the Spike Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) missile system aboard the BRP Albert Majini (PG-909) off Mariveles, Bataan.

Capt. John Percie Alcos, Navy spokesperson, announced the successful test-firing as part of the MISSILEX 2025 exercise.

The crew of BRP Albert Majini, part of the Acero-class patrol gunboat fleet, launched two types of Spike NLOS missiles—one being a fragmentation missile and a penetration blast-fragmentation missile, Alcos told the Philippine News Agency.

Both missiles hit their targets with precision, he added, striking a target approximately 24 kilometers away.

The missile system. Developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Spike NLOS missile system offers a range of up to 30 kilometers.

It is also equipped with advanced electro-optical and infrared sensors for both day and night operations, while giving the Navy's an advantage in engaging targets from stand-off distances.

Tactics. The exercise also featured a swarm maneuver involving the BRP Tomas Campo (PG-908)—another patrol gunboat—and BRP Albert Majini. This tactic involved several ships or boats moving and attacking together, making it harder for an enemy to defend against them.

It was an exercise in close-range firepower and coordination while using a 30mm cannon and two .50 caliber Mini-Typhoon machine guns, which are powerful weapons for close-range defense and attack.

It showed how the Navy's ships could combine their firepower and tactics to respond quickly and effectively in real-life situations.

The vessel. The BRP Albert Majini, meanwhile, is among the newest assets acquired under the Philippine Navy’s modernization program. It was launched as the first assembled missile-capable attack craft in November 2024.