Marcos allows digital nomad visas for foreign workers

Local and foreign tourists visit Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila yesterday, catching a glimpse of life during the heyday of the former Spanish fort.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has authorized the issuance of Digital Nomad Visas (DNVs) to foreigners who wish to temporarily reside and work in the Philippines.

Digital nomads are those who mostly work online, which gives them greater allowance to work remotely, even while traveling abroad. Marcos formalized the order through Executive Order (EO) 86.

“The DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) is hereby authorized to issue Digital Nomad Visas to non-immigrant foreigners who desire to enter and/or stay in the country for a temporary period for the purpose of working remotely using digital technologies, and whose clients or employers are situated outside the Philippines,” the order read.

The DFA is ordered to create a database for DNV holders.

Digital nomads who wish to avail of the DNV must have the following qualifications:

At least 18 years old

Proof of sufficient income

Health insurance

Home country must have a DNV for Filipinos, and where the Philippines has a foreign service post

Poses no threat to the internal and external security of the Philippines

Must not be employed in the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is also ordered to coordinate with the DFA in facilitating security clearances for those who will apply for a DNV.

Foreigners who get a DNV are only allowed to stay in the country for a maximum of one year.

“DNV holders may renew their visas for the same duration, and may be granted multiple entry privileges during the validity of their DNVS,” the EO read.

Upon implementation, the DFA is required to submit a biannual report on the DNV program to the president.

The DFA will implement the program in coordination with the Department of Justice, Department of Tourism, Bureau of Immigration and Bureau of Internal Revenue.