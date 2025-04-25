^

Headlines

Marcos allows digital nomad visas for foreign workers

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 4:35pm
Marcos allows digital nomad visas for foreign workers
Local and foreign tourists visit Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila yesterday, catching a glimpse of life during the heyday of the former Spanish fort.
Andy Zapata

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has authorized the issuance of Digital Nomad Visas (DNVs) to foreigners who wish to temporarily reside and work in the Philippines.

Digital nomads are those who mostly work online, which gives them greater allowance to work remotely, even while traveling abroad. Marcos formalized the order through Executive Order (EO) 86. 

“The DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) is hereby authorized to issue Digital Nomad Visas to non-immigrant foreigners who desire to enter and/or stay in the country for a temporary period for the purpose of working remotely using digital technologies, and whose clients or employers are situated outside the Philippines,” the order read. 

The DFA is ordered to create a database for DNV holders. 

Digital nomads who wish to avail of the DNV must have the following qualifications: 

  • At least 18 years old 
  • Proof of sufficient income 
  • Health insurance 
  • Home country must have a DNV for Filipinos, and where the Philippines has a foreign service post 
  • Poses no threat to the internal and external security of the Philippines 
  • Must not be employed in the Philippines 

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is also ordered to coordinate with the DFA in facilitating security clearances for those who will apply for a DNV.

Foreigners who get a DNV are only allowed to stay in the country for a maximum of one year. 

“DNV holders may renew their visas for the same duration, and may be granted multiple entry privileges during the validity of their DNVS,” the EO read. 

Upon implementation, the DFA is required to submit a biannual report on the DNV program to the president.

The DFA will implement the program in coordination with the Department of Justice, Department of Tourism, Bureau of Immigration and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

BONGBONG MARCOS

TOURISM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace to VP: Don&rsquo;t be termite, stop crab mentality

Palace to VP: Don’t be termite, stop crab mentality

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Sara Duterte for linking the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to address questions raised about confidential funds and her impending impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
A former lawmaker believes Vice President Sara Duterte can be convicted in the impeachment trial for betrayal of public trust...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella government caretakers

Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella government caretakers

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has designated three Cabinet officials as caretakers of the government while he is in Vatican City to attend...
Headlines
fbtw
Dear Francis: Church readies Books of Condolences

Dear Francis: Church readies Books of Condolences

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Apostolic Nunciature in Manila will place “Books of Condolences” on April 29 to give the public the opportunity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis&rsquo; passing

LIVE updates: Global tributes, funeral plans after Pope Francis’ passing

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Pope Francis, who died this week at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke at the Vatican, will be laid to rest on Satur...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chinese government contracted Makati firm for troll farms&rsquo;

‘Chinese government contracted Makati firm for troll farms’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A Senate probe yesterday uncovered China-sponsored troll farms hired to manipulate public opinion on social media, with a...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo, UP top Philippines universities in THE rankings

Ateneo, UP top Philippines universities in THE rankings

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Six Philippine universities landed in this year’s Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with