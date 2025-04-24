^

Headlines

Leni Robredo endorses Marcos’ bets Pacquiao, Abalos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 10:41am
Leni Robredo endorses Marcosâ€™ bets Pacquiao, Abalos
A photo composite of former vice president Leni Robredo with former senator Manny Pacquiao and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos while they campaign in Naga City as senatorial candidates on April 23, 2025.
Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas / Release

MANILA, Philippines — In a surprise move, former vice president Leni Robredo endorsed two senatorial candidates backed by her political rival President Ferdinand Marcos Jr: Manny Pacquiao and Benhur Abalos. 

Marcos defeated Robredo in the 2022 presidential elections, one of the most heated political faceoffs in recent history, coming on the heels of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

Robredo, who is now running for Naga City mayor, has expressed support for two of Marcos’ endorsed candidates.

"We will always be behind Manny Pacquiao,” Robredo said of the boxing legend, describing him as a good man who can be trusted. 

Pacquiao and Robredo also faced off in the 2022 elections for the presidency, but the former fell behind the latter. 

The two have now conducted house-to-house campaigning in Robredo’s bailiwick of Naga City — a strategy that was central to her 2022 presidential bid.

Prior to her official endorsement, Abalos had met with Robredo at least twice: once in 2024 and again in March.

With the midterm elections just around the corner, Robredo has officially endorsed Marcos’ former interior secretary.

“Tatabangan naman ini pagka sa kanya. Bobotohan natin siya pagka-senador,” Robredo said when Abalos visited her once more in Naga. 

(Let’s support him in his candidacy. We will vote for him in his bid for the Senate)

Robredo described Abalos as a friend who extended help to Naga City when it was struck by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in 2024. She said he quietly visited the city to assist.

Bicol was among the hardest-hit areas by the storm, with over 1.4 million residents affected in the region alone.

While Robredo’s endorsement of Marcos’ allies surprised many, it came in the wake of the breakdown of the Uniteam—the alliance between Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Although their tandem secured victory in the 2022 elections, their partnership has since unraveled, with the two now seen as bitter political rivals.

Duterte has publicly hurled threats against Marcos, even alluding to death. She currently faces an impeachment complaint in the Senate over alleged irregularities in her office’s budget.

The Senate is expected to begin the impeachment trial when it resumes session in June, following the May midterm elections.

BENHUR ABALOS

BONGBONG MARCOS

LENI ROBREDO

MANNY PACQUIAO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

Ex-lawmaker believes impeached Sara to be convicted

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
A former lawmaker believes Vice President Sara Duterte can be convicted in the impeachment trial for betrayal of public trust...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara returns to The Hague next month

Sara returns to The Hague next month

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will be returning to The Hague with her mother next month to visit her father, detained former...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP asks Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t campaign for Tagle as pope

CBCP asks Pinoys: Don’t campaign for Tagle as pope

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines yesterday asked the public to refrain from campaigning for...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Provincial governors to deliver votes for 11 Alyansa bets

Provincial governors to deliver votes for 11 Alyansa bets

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
As the May 12 midterm elections draw near, provincial governors aligned with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats have pledged...
Headlines
fbtw
More foreign election watchers arriving in Philippines

More foreign election watchers arriving in Philippines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
More international observers are coming to the country to monitor the midterm elections on May 12, the Commission on Ele...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI readies raps vs fake news peddlers against Bato

NBI readies raps vs fake news peddlers against Bato

By EJ Macababbad | 12 hours ago
Branding the spread of fake news as a “pandemic” and its curtailment a non-partisan issue, National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to roll out summer programs

DepEd to roll out summer programs

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Department of Education is set to roll out four summer programs aimed at enhancing literacy and foundational skills...
Headlines
fbtw

8 party-list groups leading in SWS poll

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Less than a month before the midterm elections, eight party-list organizations are leading in the latest survey conducted by Social Weather Stations.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with