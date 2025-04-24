Leni Robredo endorses Marcosâ€™ bets Pacquiao, Abalos

Leni Robredo endorses Marcos’ bets Pacquiao, Abalos

A photo composite of former vice president Leni Robredo with former senator Manny Pacquiao and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos while they campaign in Naga City as senatorial candidates on April 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — In a surprise move, former vice president Leni Robredo endorsed two senatorial candidates backed by her political rival President Ferdinand Marcos Jr: Manny Pacquiao and Benhur Abalos.

Marcos defeated Robredo in the 2022 presidential elections, one of the most heated political faceoffs in recent history, coming on the heels of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

Robredo, who is now running for Naga City mayor, has expressed support for two of Marcos’ endorsed candidates.

"We will always be behind Manny Pacquiao,” Robredo said of the boxing legend, describing him as a good man who can be trusted.

Pacquiao and Robredo also faced off in the 2022 elections for the presidency, but the former fell behind the latter.

The two have now conducted house-to-house campaigning in Robredo’s bailiwick of Naga City — a strategy that was central to her 2022 presidential bid.

Prior to her official endorsement, Abalos had met with Robredo at least twice: once in 2024 and again in March.

With the midterm elections just around the corner, Robredo has officially endorsed Marcos’ former interior secretary.

“Tatabangan naman ini pagka sa kanya. Bobotohan natin siya pagka-senador,” Robredo said when Abalos visited her once more in Naga.

(Let’s support him in his candidacy. We will vote for him in his bid for the Senate)

Robredo described Abalos as a friend who extended help to Naga City when it was struck by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in 2024. She said he quietly visited the city to assist.

Bicol was among the hardest-hit areas by the storm, with over 1.4 million residents affected in the region alone.

While Robredo’s endorsement of Marcos’ allies surprised many, it came in the wake of the breakdown of the Uniteam—the alliance between Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Although their tandem secured victory in the 2022 elections, their partnership has since unraveled, with the two now seen as bitter political rivals.

Duterte has publicly hurled threats against Marcos, even alluding to death. She currently faces an impeachment complaint in the Senate over alleged irregularities in her office’s budget.

The Senate is expected to begin the impeachment trial when it resumes session in June, following the May midterm elections.