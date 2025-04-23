Marcos inaugurates Philippines' first AI-ready data center

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, April 23, led the opening of the Vitro Santa Rosa (VSR) Data Center, hoping to attract large tech companies.

The VSR, located in Laguna, was developed by ePLDT subsidiary VITRO Inc. The Palace has dubbed the VSR as the first data facility in the country capable of handling large-scale artificial intelligence (AI).

“With these efforts of creating a more digitally-connected and energy-aware environment, the inauguration of VSR signals the country’s readiness to attract the world’s largest technology companies and showcase our regional competitiveness in the digital space,” Marcos said in his speech.

The VSR has an information technology capacity of 50 megawatts and spans 13,000 square meters of white space. It is powered by NVIDIA GPU servers, which the Palace said will support the adoption of AI technologies.

The facility also sources 35% of its power from renewable energy.

"It stands as proof that the Philippines is future-ready for the digital realm. There is some work left to do but we are ready to do that work so we can be an equal player in the world of data and data processing. This launch also reflects our commitment to regional development. We bring the digital progress beyond outside of Metro Manila and into the heart of our provinces," Marcos said,

"Fully energized. Artificial Intelligence-ready. Built to support hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise workloads, in other words, the Googles, the Amazons, the Facebooks of this world," he added.

To make it easier to understand, Marcos likened what a data center to a warehouse, but for information.

"Instead of boxes of products, we store digital information – such as emails, videos, business records, government files, even the apps on your phone. It keeps everything running safely and securely, twenty-four hours seven days a week," Marcos said.

The president even quipped that information such as relationship statuses and soft launches can be stored.