^

Headlines

Marcos inaugurates Philippines' first AI-ready data center

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 23, 2025 | 6:58pm
Marcos inaugurates Philippines' first AI-ready data center
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tours the Vitro Santa Rosa (VSR) Data Center in Laguna on April 23, 2025.
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, April 23, led the opening of the Vitro Santa Rosa (VSR) Data Center, hoping to attract large tech companies. 

The VSR, located in Laguna, was developed by ePLDT subsidiary VITRO Inc. The Palace has dubbed the VSR as the first data facility in the country capable of handling large-scale artificial intelligence (AI).

“With these efforts of creating a more digitally-connected and energy-aware environment, the inauguration of VSR signals the country’s readiness to attract the world’s largest technology companies and showcase our regional competitiveness in the digital space,” Marcos said in his speech. 

The VSR has an information technology capacity of 50 megawatts and spans 13,000 square meters of white space. It is powered by NVIDIA GPU servers, which the Palace said will support the adoption of AI technologies.

The facility also sources 35% of its power from renewable energy.

"It stands as proof that the Philippines is future-ready for the digital realm. There is some work left to do but we are ready to do that work so we can be an equal player in the world of data and data processing. This launch also reflects our commitment to regional development. We bring the digital progress beyond outside of Metro Manila and into the heart of our provinces," Marcos said, 

"Fully energized. Artificial Intelligence-ready. Built to support hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise workloads, in other words, the Googles, the Amazons, the Facebooks of this world," he added. 

To make it easier to understand, Marcos likened what a data center to a warehouse, but for information. 

"Instead of boxes of products, we store digital information – such as emails, videos, business records, government files, even the apps on your phone. It keeps everything running safely and securely, twenty-four hours seven days a week," Marcos said. 

The president even quipped that information such as relationship statuses and soft launches can be stored.

AI

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

BONGBONG MARCOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Headlines
fbtw
Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

Que slay suspect linked to kidnap of Guo aide

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A Chinese national being held for the kidnapping and killing of steel magnate Anson Que and his driver Armanie Pabillo was...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate &mdash; VP Sara

Pope Francis taught compassion in world of hate — VP Sara

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The vice president remembers the pontiff as a champion of compassion and forgiveness.
Headlines
fbtw
Yolanda victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

Yolanda victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope

By Pam Castro | 11 hours ago
Fourteen months after the deadliest storm in Philippine history, Pope Francis stood on a rain-swept stage to deliver a message...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Despite global decline, Filipino workers among most driven but many want new jobs

Despite global decline, Filipino workers among most driven but many want new jobs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Filipinos are the most engaged employees in Southeast Asia on average for the past three years, but they are also the loneliest...
Headlines
fbtw
Camille Villar told: Explain alleged vote-buying

Camille Villar told: Explain alleged vote-buying

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a show cause order to Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas), requiring her...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court charges retired justice with gross misconduct over alleged involvement in lawyer&rsquo;s killing

Supreme Court charges retired justice with gross misconduct over alleged involvement in lawyer’s killing

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
SC spokesperson Camille Ting said that the Supreme Court has charged retired CA Associate Justice Isaias Dicdican, acting...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with