Speaker mobilizes Lakas-CMD for election sweep

House Speaker Martin Romualdez speaks before members of ruling party Lakas-CMD at the Malacañang on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez, president of the dominant Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), has rallied the party’s full political machinery to secure a sweeping victory for the 11-member senatorial slate of the pro-administration Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas in the May 12 midterm elections.

Speaking before an assembly of governors, lawmakers, mayors and local leaders from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, Romualdez issued a direct call to action: mobilize every ground force, every local leader and every local community network in support of pro-administration candidates who will uphold and accelerate President Marcos’ reform agenda.

“Please, please. Straight Alyansa. Let (us) emphasize all of them (senatorial candidates). No one should be left alone. This is what our beloved President wants. They are our true partners. They are all tested. I know each and everyone of them have proven themselves. We will not be embarrassed to the people,” Romualdez said during a breakfast meeting held at Imelda Hall, Aguado residence in Malacañang.

“These are the right candidates. This is the future of the Philippine Senate and the Republic of the Philippines,” Romualdez said.

“Our citizens are tired of the noise, drama and political grandstanding. What they demand is unity, delivery and continuity – and that’s exactly what this slate offers,” he added.

Lakas-CMD leaders, led by House majority leader Manuel Jose Dalipe (executive vice president), Agusan del Norte Rep. Jose Aquino II (secretary general), Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and Deputy Speaker David Suarez pledged their full support following Romualdez’s call.

Among the governors who attended were Fred Castro (Aklan), Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu (Sultan Kudarat), Alonto Mamintal Adiong (Lanao de Sur), Abdusakur Tan (Sulu), Peter Unabia (Misamis Oriental), Xavier Jesus Romualdo (Camiguin), Melchor Diclas (Benguet), James Edduba (Kalinga) and Jose Miraflores (Aklan).

“We are choosing leaders who build, not break. Leaders who legislate, not obstruct. Leaders who offer solutions, not slogans,” Romualdez said.

The Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas is composed of five major political parties: Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-CMD, Nacionalista Party, National Unity Party and Nationalist People’s Coalition.

Of the 11 administration senatorial bets, only Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar was absent at the event. Vice President Sara Duterte recently officially endorsed Villar.