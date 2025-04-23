PRP urges support for Marcoleta’s Senate bid

MANILA, Philippines — People’s Reform Party president Narciso Santiago Jr. has called on all PRP candidates and members nationwide to rally behind the senatorial candidacy of Rodante Marcoleta in the 2025 midterm elections.

Santiago said Marcoleta, recently adopted by the party as its official senatorial bet, reflects the reform-driven principles of the late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago. “Cong. Marcoleta stands for good governance and real change – values at the core of our party,” he said.

He urged all PRP allies to actively campaign for Marcoleta, stressing that a united front is key to continuing the party’s legacy in national politics.

Marcoleta thanked the PRP for its support, promising to bring the voices of ordinary Filipinos to the Senate.