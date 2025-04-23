^

Headlines

PRP urges support for Marcoleta’s Senate bid

The Philippine Star
April 23, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — People’s Reform Party president Narciso Santiago Jr. has called on all PRP candidates and members nationwide to rally behind the senatorial candidacy of Rodante Marcoleta in the 2025 midterm elections.

Santiago said Marcoleta, recently adopted by the party as its official senatorial bet, reflects the reform-driven principles of the late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago. “Cong. Marcoleta stands for good governance and real change – values at the core of our party,” he said.

He urged all PRP allies to actively campaign for Marcoleta, stressing that a united front is key to continuing the party’s legacy in national politics.

Marcoleta thanked the PRP for its support, promising to bring the voices of ordinary Filipinos to the Senate.

ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
As Jeffrey Celiz seeks asylum, lawyers say it's not a 'hiding place for persecutors'

As Jeffrey Celiz seeks asylum, lawyers say it's not a 'hiding place for persecutors'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Jeffrey Celiz, red-tagger and SMNI host, plans to seek political asylum in Canada for alleged persecution, but a group of...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

VP Sara says lawyers 'more than confident' in winning impeachment trial

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, April 22, that her lawyers are "more than confident" that they will...
Headlines
fbtw
Weeks before polls, Romualdez asks Lakas-CMD to deliver Alyansa win

Weeks before polls, Romualdez asks Lakas-CMD to deliver Alyansa win

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
With weeks left in the campaign, House Speaker Martin Romualdez gathered ruling party Lakas-CMD to rally local leaders...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara endorses 12 Senate bets

Sara endorses 12 Senate bets

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Reversing an earlier statement, Vice President Sara Duterte is now endorsing 12 candidates for the Senate.
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Less than a month left before the May 12 elections, an April survey shows most admin bets holding their spots in the top 12....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP lawyers &lsquo;more than confident&rsquo; of her acquittal

VP lawyers ‘more than confident’ of her acquittal

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
With her lawyers “more than confident” of her acquittal in an impeachment trial, Vice President Sara Duterte scoffed...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI files raps vs 4 &lsquo;fake news&rsquo; vloggers

NBI files raps vs 4 ‘fake news’ vloggers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
Four vloggers are facing charges for allegedly manipulating video interviews of state officials and spreading misleading online...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

Senate detains for 2 days special envoy in Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Senate has taken into custody the special envoy on transnational crime, who has been cited in contempt for allegedly lying...
Headlines
fbtw
What happens to pope appointees?

What happens to pope appointees?

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The appointees of the late Pope Francis, including Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, are considered resigned from their posts,...
Headlines
fbtw
61-year-old OFW killed in Italy burglary

61-year-old OFW killed in Italy burglary

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
A 61-year-old Filipino household helper was killed in a burglary in Milan, Italy on Sunday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with