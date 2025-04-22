Law signed requiring immediate, proper burial of Muslim cadavers

Maintenance workers started cleaning the tombs at the Manila Islamic Cemetery inside Manila South Cemetery on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure mandating the immediate and proper burial of Muslim cadavers, in accordance with Islamic religious practices.

Republic Act 12160, officially known as the "Philippine Islamic Burial Act," was signed on April 11 and uploaded to the Official Gazette on April 21.

“The State shall require that proper and immediate burial of the bodies of the dead Muslims must be observed in accordance with Islamic rites,” the law stated.

In Islam, cadavers must be buried as soon as possible, with or without a death certificate, according to the new measure.

However, the law requires that the person who performed the burial rites, or the cadaver’s next of kin, must report the death within 14 days to the local health officer, who shall verify the cause of death and issue a death certificate.

If a health officer is not available, the death must be reported to the Office of the Mayor.

If there is a need for a forensics test, the family must be informed before any examination is conducted.

The law also outlines the responsibilities of hospitals in the event that a Muslim patient dies while under confinement.

“Muslim cadavers shall be released within 24 hours by the hospital, medical clinic, funeral parlor, morgue, custodial and prison facilities, or other similar facilities, or persons who are in actual are or custody of the cadaver,” the law read.

The aforementioned institutions must release the body, regardless of the non-payment of hospital bills and other expenses. The concerned party could make a promissory note instead.

The body must be covered with a white cloth and placed in a cadaver bag or box.

Those found violating the law by withholding the remains of Muslim individuals may face imprisonment ranging from one to six months.

They may also be fined between P50,000 and P100,000.

Sen. Robin Padilla, who sponsored the measure in the Senate, lauded the signing of the bill.

“This new law is a big development for our Muslim brethren. RA 12160 is a simple but meaningful law for us Muslims," Padilla said in English.