Intercessions in Eucharistic liturgy adjusted following Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis swaps his skull cap during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican on January 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A portion of the Mass liturgy was adjusted following the death of Pope Francis.

During the intercessions within the Liturgy of the Eucharist, it was observed that, instead of the usual prayers, the priest included a petition for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis.

The Liturgy of the Eucharist is the part of the Catholic Mass where the bread and wine are consecrated and become the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

The intercessions in this part of the liturgy are a series of prayers offered by the priest on behalf of the entire Church — both the living and the dead — as well as for specific intentions.

In a typical intercession, the priest says the following:

Remember, Lord, Your Church, spread throughout the world, and bring her to the fullness of charity, together with (name of the Pope), our Pope and (name of the bishop of the diocese or archdiocese), our Bishop and all the clergy.

Following the death of Pope Francis, the following has already been observed in churches across the country:

Remember, Lord, Your Church, spread throughout the world, and bring her to the fullness of charity, together with our Bishop (N) and all the clergy. Remember Your servant Francis, whom you have called from this world to yourself. Grant that he who was united with your Son in a death like his, may also be one with him in his Resurrection….

This was heard at a mass at Quiapo Church, hours after the announcement of Pope Francis' death on Monday, April 21.

Pope Francis died on April 21 (Manila time).

Prior to his death, the pontiff spent more than a month in the hospital—from February 14 to March 23, 2025—battling bronchitis and double pneumonia.

During his hospitalization, he received intensive care, including oxygen therapy and blood transfusions, as his condition became critical.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis died of stroke, which led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.